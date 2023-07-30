A dancing pole has become a controversial addition to Sydney's most popular leisure beach. Photo / Waverly Council, dirdybirdyofficial2

North Bondi’s open-air gym has become an unexpected tourist attraction over an supposedly NSFW piece of equipment.

Sydney’s most popular leisure beach has caused a stir since installing a dancing pole as part of an open air gym.

On the shorefront, next to the chin-up bars and bodybuilding benches, is piece of equipment that still turns heads.

The Bondi Beach Pole has a cult following on social media, with an Instagram account run by a local dance studio. Some flock to the beachside gym not to bust a move but to pose for selfies. Despite this, the pole, which has been on the shorefront since 2014, still divides opinion among locals and visitors.

Not everybody is as delighted at the unique piece of gym equipment.

“Why they put that by the beach? [To] influence the young ones?” one critic said of the open air dancing pole.

@dirdybirdyofficial2 Replying to @singermusicbringer if seeing this makes your kids into sexual deviants means you did a really bad job raising them 😂 ♬ original sound - Dirdy Birdy

“I remember when this behaviour was only in strip clubs,” another disgraced viewer wrote on a TikTok reel by a local fitness fan.

Sydney dancer Hoang Anh Le, who goes by the name Dirdy Birdy, is a strong advocate for the unusual piece of exercise equipment.

The dancer who shares videos from routines on the Sydney shorefront has amassed a social following of over 100k and is used to defending the unusual open air gym from trolls and those who misunderstand the intention.

Reposting videos of her routines alongside negative comments, Birdy has become a local legend and helped raise the profile of Australia’s most unusual outdoor gym.

“If seeing this makes your kids into sexual deviants means you did a really bad job raising them,” she wrote.

Other viewers of Birdy’s videos have also leapt to her defence. They seem to think that the pole would be an inclusive and positive “influence” on young ones, encouraging them to “train and be strong as…”.

Some seem to think it no less a display of exhibitionism than the bodybuilders, who train on the benches nearby.

'Influence on the young ones': Not everyone is happy about having a dancing pole on Sydney's most popular public beach. Photo / dirdybirdyofficial2

In one video, a dad and daughter stop to watch the athletic performance of the dancer.

“Love how that dad and kid in the background are just mesmerised by this,” reads one comment.

According to the local council the unusual gym has been a huge success.

“The Bondi Park outdoor fitness station is one of the most popular outdoor gyms in Sydney,” says Waverly Council, after the outdoor gym was upgraded in late 2020.

It has become something of an off-beat tourist attraction with some visitors to Sydney stopping for selfies. Though their performances may not be as athletic.

One international visitor left a selfie with the comment that it was the highlight of their trip to Australia.

“Now... I can tell you the truth... I didn’t decide to come to Australia for Kangaroos, Koala, Summer, amazing beaches and beautiful forest.... I came here TO POLE DANCE AT BONDI BEACH”