Iconic Sydney beach to become a nude beach for the first time in history

More than 2500 people are expected to pose nude on the beach for an installation. Photo / Unsplash

Beachgoers in Sydney will strip nude at the city’s most iconic beach on Saturday as it is declared a nude beach for the first time in history.

Bondi Beach will legally be a nude beach for several hours on Saturday, thanks to a small section of legislation hidden in the council’s laws known as section 633.

The nakedness will be for a good cause, as people will strip down to be part of an installation by world-famous photographer Spenser Tunick to raise awareness of sun safety and skin cancer.

According to Skin Check Champions CEO Scott Maggs, organising the event with this sale of public nudity had been a challenge.

“Basically, we had to work with the council and we are legally going to classify Bondi as a nude beach just for the installation,” he told 9news.com.au.

"﻿We’re literally making history by doing that for the first time at Bondi Beach.”

The council agreed to declare Bondi Beach a nude beach for several hours while the installation happened. During this time, public nudity on the beach will be legal.

Spencer Tunick was thrilled the event could go ahead and said it was important to have places people could see bodies in an artistic sense.

"﻿We’re so used to seeing pornography on [streaming service] and in cinema but we forget once you go out in public there are a set of rules that are so archaic,” he said.

“I just try to push the envelope in the public space and I’ve found a way to do that with my art.”

Skin Check Champions have also embraced a little shock factor to advocate for sun safety and awareness around skin cancer.

Their latest campaign ‘#StripOffForSkinCancer’ sees many Australians sharing their stories and experiences with skin cancer and posing nude for photographs.

More than 2500 people are expected to show up and strip down for the event. Tunick said more people should take advantage of the unusual opportunity.

"﻿This is a place where people can keep their anonymity if they’re in the middle of the crowd,” he said.

“We try to encourage people to let go of their fear and come out and do this. We still need more people, we don’t have enough people.”

Organisers wanted at least 2500 people present as this would represent the number of Australians who die of skin cancer annually.

“It’s about celebrating your own body but also ﻿sending a message about skin checks and checking your body for cancer,” Tunick said.

The event will be particularly special for one attendee, Jim Malloy, who has battled stage three skin cancer.

“I have a friend with stage four who isn’t responding to immunotherapy and my dad passed away with a lot of skin cancer which made me make the decision,” he said.

"﻿I was anxious when I made the decision but now I’m really looking forward to it.”

Tunick has gained international fame for his mass installations, four of which have taken place in Australia.

On Saturday morning, Tunick plans to have people in three or four different setups on the beach that represent time and longevity. Then, when the sun rises, he’ll attempt a ‘special’ set-up.



