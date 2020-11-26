Company to send Kiwi Local Heroes on luxury holiday - nominations open

Know a local hero? Nominate them for a holiday! Photo / Jessica Podraza, Unsplash

A leading travel company is looking to export joy and local do-gooders around the world.

Trafalgar travel is looking to find New Zealand's unsung Local Heroes who have helped their communities this year, and reward them with a $9000 trip of a life time.

The travel company is taking pitches for inspiring stories of can-do Kiwis who have made a difference where they live. In exchange they will be rewarding two of the most inspirational 'Heroes' with a holiday to a Europe and return fares with Singapore Airlines. They deserve to catch a break. And, after all they've done for local Kiwi communities, it would be selfish not to share them with the world.

"2020 has been an especially tough year for New Zealanders," says Scott Cleaver, GM for Trafalgar New Zealand. "Many are exhausted and left devastated having dealt with the extreme weather conditions, then COVID-19 related lockdowns and health concerns."

Kind Kiwis are everywhere; from frontline workers who have kept New Zealanders safe to care givers, or volunteers who give up their time to keep the country running – and have never asked for anything in return.

Nominations have already included inspirational postnatal volunteers in Taupo who help new mums navigate the difficult times and West Auckland chefs who give up their time and expertise to run community kitchens.

"We are looking forward to offering some respite by celebrating these remarkable humans that act selflessly for their communities and give something so well deserved, back to them," said Cleaver.

The two most inspiring 'Local Heroes' will be rewarded with two return fares and an international holiday valued at $9000, along with the recognition they deserve. Plus – in an appeal to forces other than altruism - nominators and nominees will receive discounts on Trafalgar travel until 2022.

Think you know someone who fits the bill? Nominate them at trafalgar.com/local-heroes by 7am on 11 December.

The two Local Heroes will announced the following Tuesday and 15 December.