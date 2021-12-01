Climbers rescue dog from Mexico's highest mountain Pico de Orizaba

Pico de Orizaba, Mexico's highest mountain can be seen from Puebla city. Photo / 123RF

How far would you go to save a stray puppy?

On 22 November a team of mountaineers scaled the country's highest mountain to rescue a stray dog which had been trapped near the peak of Pico de Orizaba.

The Mexican Alpine Club launched a special mission to locate the dog which had wondered onto the volcano.

Climber Hilario "Layo" Aguilar chronicled the rescue of the stranded pup, which was given the name Canelo.

Aguilar said that several climbers had reported a sad looking dog near the top of the 5,636 m mountain. Canelo had followed hikers up the peak in October, and had stayed there in spite of the rugged terrain and freezing temperatures. With nothing to eat apart from scraps, passing hikers said Canelo had become "red eyed and malnourished".

Aguilar organised the rescue mission of thirty climbers, with help from the Mexican Alpine Club and a local animal shelter, last week. The dog was found not far from the summit.

Remarkably calm, the hungry dog responded well to calls and food from the climbers pack.

"A friend took out a thermos with water and he almost finished it".

They had found 'the famous Canelo' but the way down was less easy.

"My friend Aaron suggested that we put it in his backpack," said Aguilar.

Canelo was treated at a local veterinarian hospital and was expected to make a full recovery. The dog will be put up for adoption, and has already has offers for a new home rolling in.

Viral photos were seen all across Mexico.

"Hopefully all the puppies in the mountains are lucky enough to be Canelos and be rescued," Aguilar wrote.

The prominent Pico de Orizaba or Citlaltépetl is the third highest mountain in all of the Americas and a prestigious climb for alpine mountaineers.

However, few dogs can claim to have made the summit.