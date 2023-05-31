The Herald Travel team confesses the silly mistakes they’ve made at airports, planes, hotels, and more. Video / NZ Herald

Jetstar will give one traveller 18 free flights but the catch may make you think twice.

In celebration of its 14th year in New Zealand, the low-cost carrier announced it will give away 18 free flights to a lucky traveller...and their parents.

The Kiwi will have a chance to “fly like they’re 14″ on 12 domestic and 6 international JQ-operated flights. However, the traveller must take at least one parent or parental figure on every flight. They can take two if they wish.

The unusual caveat is one the airline devised after a recent survey of more than 500 Jetstar NZ customers.

More than 75 per cent said they did not go on holiday with their parents (most by 18 years old) and one-third said they “could not tolerate” more than 5 hours on a plane beside their parents.

Reasons they found travelling with parents so vexing included a lack of alone time (29 per cent) or their parent being constantly stressed (25 per cent).

The survey found 18 to 34-year-olds were the least tolerant.

As for those who frequently travelled with their mum and dad, quality time was the primary motivation, followed by seeing the world together and building new memories.

The financial perks were also mentioned; more than one-third (36 per cent) said they loved how their parents often paid dinner bills, shouted parts of the trip (35 per cent), or got them something when they went shopping (27 per cent).

Whoever the winner is, it’s likely they’ll take their mum on most flights, according to the survey, which found mums were the preferred travel partner.

Respondents said their mothers were more like to be relaxed and easygoing however, dads were more adventurous and more likely to pay for parts of the trip.

For adults who think travelling with their parents isn’t exactly the definition of cool, actor and comedian Josh Thomson is a fan.

Thomson and his 83-year-old father recently flew to the Gold Coast and had a brilliant time.

Comedian Josh Thomson and his 83-year-old father recently flew to the Gold Coast and had a brilliant time. Photo / Nic Gibb

“Dad did not disappoint with his vast array of money belts and neck pillows, nor did he hold back on awkward chats with any and all staff along the way,” Thomson admitted. “But it all makes for better memories. Plus he slipped me a cheeky $20 to buy myself something nice.”

Travellers must submit a “throwback family holiday picture on Instagram” to enter the competition before June 2, 2023.