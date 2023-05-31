If you wanted to book a Great Walk for the upcoming season, you’ll have to wait a little longer, according to a statement by the Department of Conservation.

Many would-be hikers were left disappointed on April 20 when the Department of Conservation’s booking portal crashed under weight of demand for the Milford Track walk.

Promptly after bookings opened for the upcoming season (October 2023 to April 2024), some 10,000 people entered the website, which crashed shortly after 9.30am.

Eventually, by midday, the walk was fully booked out.

Walkers on the Milford Track, one of New Zealand's Great Walks. Photo / Supplied

As a result, DoC announced they would not reopen bookings to the public until the system was “performing well” and had undergone system fixes.

“Bookings for the remaining seasonal Great Walks (October 2023-June 2024) will not go live until the booking system fixes have been signed off,” read a statement released today.

The systems have undergone additional testing to give DoC “extra assurance”, said Cat Wilson, the director of Heritage and Visitors.

“The system fix has been tested extensively by our provider and additional load testing will be done by the independent specialist,” she added.

DoC expects to receive results from independent testing in the second week of June. This will inform the best dates to open Great Walk bookings to the public.

However, Wilson said they would provide a public update on June 14, and bookings would likely be open in July.

DoC reminded travellers that there are also hundreds of other campsites, lodges and huts people can book arond the country, all year.

“Outside of the Great Walks there are more than 170 huts, campsites and lodges that can still be booked throughout New Zealand,” said the statement.

New Zealand’s seasonal Great Walks are only open from October to April each year and include the Routeburn, Kepler Tongariro Northern Circuit and Whanganui Journey.

The non-seasonal Great Walks include Abel Tasman, Heaphy, Paparoa and Rakiura.