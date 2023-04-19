DoC Great Walk booking website crashes under Milford Track demand

The new Mintaro Hut, on the Milford Track Great Walk booked out in record time. Photo / Thomas Bywater

The Department of Conservation booking portal has crashed under weight of demand as the first Great Walk, the Milford Track, went on sale today.

With bunks for next season - October 2023 to April 2024 - released to the public at 9.30am today the website promptly crashed.

The Department said they were expecting high demand and the walk would book out quickly.

“We expect 6000-7000 users to be online at the time bookings open – which is more than enough people to fully book the Milford out,” said Cat Wilson, director heritage and visitors for the Department of Conservation.

Last year the walk was fully booked in under three minutes.

“Across the entire Great Walks season there is only space for just around 7500 people total to walk the Milford Track. It can be startling how quickly spaces disappear when we open bookings,” says Wilson.

Hundreds of hopeful trampers took to the internet in confusion this morning, asking if the outage was an issue all bookers were facing. Some said they had got as far as reserving bunks and calendar dates when the website stopped responding.

A spokesperson for the Department confirmed to the Herald that the website was struggling with the weight of demand. Bookers were asked to keep refreshing and be patient.

“We’re asking for people to have patience and we will get the website back online shortly.”

Your Milford Track Great Walk Booking Tips

It is Great Walk booking season again. At 9.30am, at various intervals over the next week, hopeful trampers will be logging on to the DoC booking portal, with the aim of getting a coveted spot on one of New Zealand’s greatest walks.

With Milford taking bookings for October 2023 to April 2024 today, trampers resort to a variety of methods to nab one of the 8000 hotly-contested bunks available over the season.

Walking group call-rounds, multiple devices even wearing lucky walking socks, trampers are willing to try anything to get a chance to walk the Fiordland track.

Here are some of the tips and tricks as recommended by trampers.

Fail to prepare, prepare to fail

You want to have a DoC booking account ready, along with your choice of dates and the number and names of your walking companions ready.

It pays to have everything ready in advance.

“Make sure you have an account with DOC and that it works! I was unable to log in when bookings opened last year (which I think occurred to many people) so missed out on a spot,” wrote one hiker.

It pays to have your ideal dates in mind, ready to reserve. “Have your ideal dates and any back up dates written down,” says one tramper.

Some suggest having a document open your group’s names and ages written down, so you can paste them into the form.

With more people logging on than there are physical bunks available, it’s likely to be reserved quickly. Be there at the beginning, and refresh your browser at 9.30.

The first come, first served booking system means that walkers will have 20 minutes to pay for reserved bunks. Those which are not completed will go back into the booking pool.

If you check back at around 9:55 you might be surprised at what spots free up, says another.

“I did this and got the days I wanted between Xmas and New Year.”

Log in early and if you miss out, keep checking back in!

“Have all your info sorted and log on. Then keep hitting the refresh buttons until the available comes up green.”

Can you pick and choose your huts?

Some walks like the Routeburn or Abel Tasman are easy going. You can book huts in any order, and walk in either direction.

The Milford, due to its scarce number of spaces does not allow this. During open season, October to April, you have to walk in the direction from Te Anau to Milfrod Sound.

you have to book the three huts - Clinton, Mintaro and Dumpling - in that order.

And don’t forget your water taxi! You need to book boat transfers to take you to the Clinton to start and to pick you up from Sandfly point. These can cost around $155, an extra cost that few campers factor in until after they book their spot.