Château Tongariro returns to the Roaring 20s in New Zealand's best travel deals

Chateau Tongariro is hosting a 1920s mid-winter extravaganza. Photo / Collections, Te Papa

Roaring 20s at the Tongariro Château

The glamour of the Roaring 20s will return to the historic and elegant Château Tongariro Hotel next month with a mid-winter dine and dance extravaganza. Guests will spend the evening of June 26 immersed in the revelry of this famous era while enjoying a three-course dinner and drinks and dancing the night away in the Ruapehu Lounge to the classics performed by The Rodger Fox Band and Erna Ferry Deco Experience. Tickets are limited and start at $495pp, twin-share, including a night's stay in one of the hotel's Heritage Rooms and buffet breakfast the following morning. There's a prize, too, for the best-dressed 1920s partygoer. There are room upgrades available and the package's starting price for single occupancy is $630.

Contact: Fortis Events, (09) 979 5080, email team@fortisevents.co.nz or check out fortisevents.co.nz/chateau

Adelaide from a cycle seat

Explore the very best of Adelaide from the cruisy comfort of a hire bicycle seat, as you tour the South Australian city during a three-night stay. Accommodation is in a Studio Room at Breakfree Directors Studios; the whole package priced from $255pp. Travel during May only.

Contact: Flight Centre, phone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz

Thee days skiing in Queenstown

Get to the stunning snowy slopes of the South Island with a three-day Ski Pass to Coronet Peak and The Remarkables, including transport and lift pass and four nights at the four-star Mercure Queenstown Resort in a Garden View Room — all priced from $855. Book by May 21. Travel from July 10 to August 31. Airfares are not included but can be arranged.

Contact: Travel Associates, phone 0800 951 655 or check out travel-associates.co.nz

Melbourne midwinter city break

Fly with Air New Zealand to Australia for a three-night stay at The Victoria Hotel in the heart of Melbourne. This Weekend in Melbourne getaway is priced from $879pp for travel from Auckland; from $855pp for travel from Wellington, and from $875pp for travel from Christchurch. Book by May 21. Travel from June 1 to July 1.

Contact: Flight Centre, phone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz

Discover a wild Rakiura bargain

Not surprisingly, Stewart Island's natural beauty abounds in the native bush and beach of Rakiura National Park, as it covers 85 per cent of the island. Here, visitors get the rare experience of exploring the untouched beauty of New Zealand's southern-most point. There's a Wild Kiwi Encounter Tour, too. A three-day package starts at $679pp, twin-share, which is $100 less than the standard price. It includes two nights at Stewart Island Lodge, breakfast, exploration tours and return ferry transfers from Bluff. Travel by June 7 or between July 9 and September 30 (though the July to September packages apply to Friday and Sunday arrivals only).

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or check out houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/nz-holidaysathome-3-day-stewart-island-escape

