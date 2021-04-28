Active holidays more refreshing than fly and flop, show fatigue studies

Swap hanging at a 'fly and flop' resort for an 'active holiday': Canopy Tours, Rotorua. Photo / Supplied, TNZ

The national tourism body is urging Kiwis to ditch the 'fly and flop' and instead opt for a 'recharge' holiday.

It is about now that New Zealanders would normally be planning to fly in search for some winter sun. Given recent events – say, the entirety of 2020 – 'checking out' for a snooze at a beachy resort is not an option.

Adding to the challenge, research commissioned by Tourism New Zealand shows that 42 per cent of Kiwis report feeling more burnt out than ever.

We are facing a tidalwave of fatigue.

However, according to clinical psychologist Jacqui Maguire, New Zealanders needing a refresh could benefit more from an active holiday than a lazy weekend away.

"Research indicates that to recover from fatigue and stress, people need to engage in activities which produce positive emotions and boost their sense of autonomy, relatedness, and competence," says Maguire.

But "active" holidays don't need to be physically exhaustive. Maguire says benefits can be found when "participating in creative, physical, social and intellectual activities."

Focused, goal-driven vacations can focus your time and help you return from holiday, feeling refreshed, satisfied and with a new sense of perspective on your abilities. All are virtues that don't come readily while snoozing in a deckchair.

This could involve completing a multi-day trek or mastering a new hobby.

A new hobby or focused activity holiday can boost you wellbeing: Waiheke botanical distillery. Photo / Supplied, TNZ

The "Recharge Season" - as TNZ is renaming the period between 27 April to 6 June - is an opportunity to book short, focused holiday to help boost the nation's resilience.

"The launch of Recharge Season is another timely reminder to any Kiwis feeling weary or fatigued to get out and about," says Tourism New Zealand's GM of domestic, Bjoern Spreitzer.

"Doing something new by connecting with culture or seeking out those awe-inspiring landscapes can leave us feeling refreshed and recharged for the year ahead."

Pack more power into your holidays with these five recharging tips

Physical activity can recharge your batteries

Activity and exercise are long known to not only improve physical wellbeing but mental ability, as well. When done in a new location and exploring a new challenge, the restorative benefits are greatly increased – so says a study by Melbourne's Deakin University. This could be navigating a new mountain bike trail or learning or surf.

Seek the new and extraordinary

"Do something new" has become a much worn slogan for TNZ this year, but avoiding the familiar route can boost imagination and shift a fatigued mindset to one of optimism and possibility. According to a report in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, a shared extraordinary experience can improve not only awareness but can bring us closer together.

These extraordinary experiences can be found all around the country, from mountain-vistas, dark sky sanctuaries or even in the roots of old Kauri forest.

Active holidays can challenge the mind or body: Oamaru Steampunk Museum. Photo / Supplied, TNZ

Take on a challenge

Learning a new skill or taking on a challenge that requires some planning and self-guiding can help boost cognitive functions and levels of alertness. A study from Harvard Medical School showed orienteering and sailing to be good examples .

Get creative

You can have an active holiday recharge without breaking a sweat. So says a paper published by the British Psychological Society. The mental and creative benefits of taking on a new hobby such as an arts workshop or even attending a performance as an audience member is shown to have many of the benefits of active goal driven adventures.

A shared activity is a boost for tired brains

Team activities or a group getaway is a great way to recharge in a social setting, but research says it can improve mental abilities and even boost IQ. Bring along the gang to help improve creativity, curiosity and help see an activity anew.