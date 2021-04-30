Weather: Mild start to winter across New Zealand, Niwa predicts

It may not be a cold start to winter but it could be wet for those in the north and west of the North Island. Photo / Michael Craig

There's no need to pull out the winter woollies just yet; climate scientists are predicting a fairly mild start to winter.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research's seasonal climate outlook until the end of June is for temperatures to be average or above average throughout the country.

Cold snaps and frosts would occur periodically but were not expected to define the season, Niwa predicted.

The north and west of the North Island could be in for slightly more rain than usual, while it might be slightly drier than average in the South Island.

Easterly winds were predicted to be the most dominant during the period.

The effects of the summer's La Nina weather patterns were expected to fully fade out during June. As the weather pattern came to an end, low-pressure systems in the north were likely to be seen through until May with drier-than-normal conditions in southern parts of the country from May to June, Niwa said.

If you were game enough to hit the beach in March and thought the water was warmer than usual, you're probably right.

Niwa said the coastal water temperature last month was substantially warmer than average to the east of the South Island.

But it was not just down south.

Pockets of marine heatwave conditions were noted on the east coast of Northland, western Auckland , the East Cape, coastal Canterbury and near Fiordland.

The Madden-Julian Oscillation, an eastward moving pulse of cloud and rain near the equator that occurs every 30 to 60 days, was expected to spark periods of unsettled weather for New Zealand as it moved into the Pacific this month.

Earlier this month Auckland, Northland and the Bay of Plenty were buffeted by strong winds and heavy rain.

On April 20, Metservice urged Aucklanders to be careful travelling across the Harbour Bridge as gale force gusts blew through.

Heavy rain watches were put in place for Auckland and Northland and residents were told thunderstorms were possible.

While the whole North Island received some rain, just the tip of the South Island to Blenheim and Nelson was affected.

The rain was the result of a low-pressure system swinging down from the north, which brought warm temperatures but copious amounts of rain, Metservice meteorologist Andrew James told the Herald earlier in the month.