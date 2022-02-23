Celebrities have long known and enjoyed the luxury of private jet travel. Photo / Unsplash

Temporary border closures, restricted flight schedules and health concerns saw the private jet firms soar in popularity over the last few years.

However, the private jet life is nothing new for celebrities, who have long spent hundreds of millions to fly around the world in luxury.

Beyonce and Jay Z

Yet again, Beyonce has put us regular folk to shame, picking up a US$40 million (NZ$59 million) Bombardier Challenger 850 Learjet as a little gift for her husband Jay Z in 2012.

As one of the largest private planes, the duo uses it to cart their children and a full team of staff between cities.

The plane can sleep up to seven in a large bedroom and has two bathrooms and a fully stocked kitchen.

Taylor Swift

Pop star Taylor Swift used to have two jets to choose from, Dassault Falcon 50 or a Dassault-Breguet Mystere Falcon 900 but sold off the former just days before the 2020 lockdowns hit America.

Fortunately, the Falcon 900 is around twice the size of the aircraft she sold, with three lounge areas and room for 18 passengers. Swift reportedly paid US$40 million (NZ$59 million) for it in 2011.

Kylie Jenner

In classic Kardashian style, Kylie Jenner loves flying around her US$72.8 million (NZ$107.5 million) pink private Global Express jet.

The cabin is 2.5 metres wide and 18 metres long and holds a master suite, a huge closet, two bathrooms and a luxurious entertainment room.

Although it's unconfirmed whether Jenner owns the plane or just regularly rents it out, recent guests during her 23rd birthday were treated to personalised eye masks and other fancy extras.

Dwayne Johnson

When you're as important as 'The Rock' is, time really is money. It's no surprise the actor owns a US$65 million (NZ$96 million) Gulfstream G650, which is one of the fastest private planes.

With space for 10 passengers to ride and sleep, Johnson often uses it for himself and his pets.

The aircraft also has four different living areas and 16 panoramic windows.

Tom Cruise

This actor's top gun dreams came to life when he purchased his very own single-seat p-51 Mustang in 2001.

Since then, Cruise has purchased several aeroplanes, such as a US$36 million NZ$53.2 million) Gulfstream IV, which has enough space for 19 passengers, a movie room and a jacuzzi on board.

Drake

Celebrity life comes with a lot of perks, like being gifted an aeroplane that costs upwards of US$185 million (NZ$273.2 million).

That's right, Drake was given a massive Boeing 767 cargo plane by Canadian airline Cargojet, for him to use as he pleases.

Decorated by infamous Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh, the plane is decked out in an opulent mix of hardwood, leather and crushed velvet.

Aside from the luxury lounge area, the plane also has a lavish entertainment and dining area and master bedroom for when Drake needs a little shut-eye.