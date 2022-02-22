Broken headphones on your flight? We've got a fix. Photo / Danel McCullogh, Unsplash

As a traveller you often find yourself having to adapt to new challengers in an unfamiliar setting.

However, after a pandemic pause, we might be a little rusty. Some of the common problems experienced at airports and hotels are back with a vengeance. Broken headphones and lamentable WiFi return like the trials of Sisyphus.

The MacGyver of travel hacks Mark Saltzman recently revealed five tech related travel problems that will save you both time and money.

Talking to USA Today he has brought some new solutions to old problems.

Pack light and store more on your phone

Taking screengrabs on your phone of boarding passes can be a space and time saver.

Increasingly air carriers are accepting tickets on phone screens for check in and boarding, rather than print outs.

Your camera roll is a great place to store these, rather than scrolling through your emails on patchy roaming internet.

"Take a screengrab of your boarding pass on your phone to create an offline version, in case the Internet connection isn't good at the airport you won't hold everyone up behind you," he said.

Similarly photos of your airport parking and andy travel itineraries, can help you can easily store travel info and share details should anything go awry.

Tip 2. Don't lose that phone.

Big picture: The TV in your room may have more uses than just playing films. Photo / Thom Milkovic, Unsplash

Use TV USB chargers to keep devices topped up

Travel adapters are another bulky item often left behind at hotels.

If you've lost your plug, or simply not bothered to pack one for your destination, there's often a USB port somewhere in your hotel room - it's in the TV.

"If you left home without your smartphone plug but you still have the cable, plug it into the hotel room's television and it will charge up your device.

A common charging source for phones, tablets and cameras, it can be a lifesaver.

WiFi hunting at higher ground

Looking for a reliable source of internet can feel like a scavenger hunt.

Saltzman has one tip for those looking for a network: head to higher ground.

The signal can sometimes be better, and the competition for shared networks (and seating) lower.

"Most people don't think to go to the second floor – sometimes referred to as a mezzanine – to find plenty of seating, quiet, and AC plugs, too," he says.

Perfect for anyone who has to get work done on the go.

Airplane mode: Where can you find the best wifi while abroad? Photo / Sten Ritterfeld, Unsplash

Fix those dodgy plane headphones

There's nothing worse than discovering that the headphones provided on your 12 hour-flight don't work.

Ageing entertainment systems can sometimes have quirks or not be compatible with your bluetooth headphones or normal audio jacks.

However, there's a workaround that avoids costly adaptors sold in duty free or buying a new pair.

"Pull the headphones out of the audio jack, just a little, and you'll hear the audio from the airline's entertainment service," advises Saltzman.

"Sometimes the connectors inside these jacks don't exactly match up."

A bit of cardboard or folded napkin can help keep them in place.

Faster charging on planes

For someone as tech reliant as Saltzman, being without juice for his mobile phone is a catastrophe. Flights can be a vital chance to top up cell-phone batteries.

However if you're on a short hop he advises using the AC plugs rather than lower-powered USBs.

"If you're on an airplane or at an airport that has an option to charge your phone or tablet via USB port or AC plug, always use your AC plug (if you have it) as it can charge your device two to three times faster than USB."

Phones and e-readers are constantly hungry for power, and require knowing where to find a charge. However there's a failsafe boredom buster that is a great backup:

Always bring a book.