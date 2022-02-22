Many Love Hotels can be found in Tokyo's Shibuya district. Photo / Getty Images

Wander the streets of Tokyo or any big city in Japan and you're bound to come across one of the country's famous Love Hotels.

With fun, flirty names like "Hotel La Passion" or "Hotel Secret" it's easy to assume they're sleazy spots where salacious things happen, however, the truth is quite the opposite.

What are Love Hotels?

Clean, high-quality and common, Love Hotels (called ラブホテル, rabu hoteru) are accommodations designed for couples looking to spend some time alone in a private and luxurious place.

In many instances, they're better than some top-rated hotels in Japan, offering rooms with open-air sentos (hot baths), jacuzzis or karaoke machines. Many are decorated according to a theme like playful anime, S&M dungeon or tropical resort.

How did Love Hotels come about?

The first love hotel opened in Osaka in 1968. Simply named 'Hotel Love', it was a popular spot for young married couples, who often lived with extended families, to get some privacy.

Over the following decades, more than 35,000 more hotels have opened up across the country due to increased demand amongst locals and international visitors.

Where can you find Love Hotels?

Tokyo Love Hotels are quite easy to spot, with darkened windows and bright signage by the entrance. Unlike regular hotels, they will show the rates for "rests" and "stays" alongside pictures of each room, outside the hotel, instead of inside.

They also tend to be clustered in non-residential areas or neighbourhoods with an active nightlife scene.

Some of the more famous areas are Shibuya, Uguisudani in Ueno, or Kabukiccho in Shinjuku.

Love Hotels can often by identified by the way they advertise rates for 'Rest' and 'Stay' outside the hotel. Photo / David Monniaux

What is it like inside?

Well, it depends. You can book a simple room or one covered in mirrors, filled with flowers or fancy art. Rooms could come with an exotic-dancing pole or simple hotel-style linens.

One thing you likely won't see is a lot of staff. Dedicated to privacy, Love Hotels do their best to respect customers' privacy, ensuring there is as little contact with reception staff as possible. Items or food ordered to the room will be delivered and left at the door while gadgets, toys, protection or costumes can be sold via a vending machine.

You could possibly have an entire stay without seeing another soul.

Why are Love Hotels popular?

It's no surprise a loving couple may want a little more privacy for a few hours or a night, especially since Japanese apartments tend to have thin walls. Recently, however, the appeal can also be the fancy add-ons that are often far cheaper than conventional hotels.

Additionally, you can often walk in without booking and rent for a few hours.

On the flipside, Love Hotels aren't really made for coming and going, so once you'/re in your room it's unlikely you can return if you leave. Additionally, some may charge singles an increased rate or turn away same-sex couples.

How much do they cost?

A short stay can cost around 4000 yen (NZ$51) while longer stays at high-end rooms could be up to 20,000 yen (NZ$260) according to the tourism website Live Japan.