Bask in the last of the summer's rays at one of these sun-soaked establishments

The holidays may be over, but summer isn't. Enjoy the long, warm evenings at these outdoor eateries and rooftop bars.

NORTHLAND

Embrace Northland's warm nights at the vibrant

Loco

bar on Whangārei's Town Basin waterfront. Serving up South American-inspired tapas and incredible cocktails under bright umbrellas it's insta-perfect and just as tasty to boot.

The Duke of Marlborough is well known for offering fine dining with a view, but for those who want gourmet meals and quality drinks without the fuss, walk through to the relaxed garden bar, hidden beside the restaurant and hotel.

WAIKATO

In the classic summer beach town of Raglan, few places are better to chill out in the sun than

Georges Beach Club

. Based on the main street, gather some friends and order up some wood-fired pizza, sharing plates and drinks to see you through the lazy afternoon.

Mr Pickles Bar and Eatery may constantly change up their seasonal menu and cuisine but their stunning view of the Waikato River will always stay the same. Order some of their lovingly crafted dishes along with a lavish cocktail before settling in for a few hours.

Floor to ceiling views make The Chef's Table a true winner during light evenings. Photo / Supplied

THE COROMANDEL

Mention "Luke's" to any local and they'll know exactly who you're talking about. Beloved by regulars and visitors alike, Luke's Kitchen is found in the tiny village of Kūaotunu and serves up chill vibes, beach sunrises and sunsets alongside their famous pizzas.

Oysters from Coromandel, macadamias from Cathedral Cove and microgreens are grown on-site; the menu crafted by award-winning chef Graeme Riki at Tairua Beach Club pays tribute to the region's natural abundance. Set on the edge of Tairua's marina, grab an outside table to enjoy the marina during the day and sunset across the Tairua river at night.

BAY OF PLENTY

Amble down a little laneway in the heart of Mount Maunganui, and you may find a sun-drenched courtyard known as Hide Bar. Here you can tuck into small plates and woodfired pizzas, and, as the sun sets, the warmth of an open fire and great music.

You may go to the newly opened Lantern Pāpāmoa for its tropical yet classy outdoor dining but you'll certainly stay for the Southeast Asian dishes whipped up by 26-year-old chef William Dang. Soak up long sunset with some tiger prawn rolls, wok-tossed mushrooms or cured kingfish.

New kid on the block Lantern is a perfect spot to soak up the sun. Photo / Supplied

HAWKE'S BAY

Welcome to GodsOwn Brewery, where the countryside views, seasonal beers on tap and wood-fired pizzas make for an atmosphere "so relaxed it's virtually horizontal". Which, after a summer's day exploring Hawkes Bay, sounds like the perfect position to us.



A spectacular view of Ahuriri Harbour and a sunset across the Ruahine Ranges is paired with an impressive range of beer, wine, and gins at Gintrap. Add some dishes made with Hawke's Bay's finest fresh produce and your evening is set.

GISBORNE

Few things spell summer-like long warm nights and ice-cold craft beer. You can get both at New Zealand's oldest independent brewery in Gisborne, Sunshine Brewery. Operating since 1989, Sunshine doesn't just have award-winning beer but plenty of outdoor seating where you can soak up that afternoon sun.

TAUPŌ

There's only one place to go for panoramic Lake Taupō views in the heart of town. Even better,

The Deck Taupō

has gorgeous cocktails, fresh fusion cuisine, pool tables and card games to keep everyone in the group entertained during these long light nights.

RUAPEHU

You've heard of the Ōhakune Carrot, but have you tried the Carrot Margarita? Whether you're keen for an unusual beverage or just looking for a spot to take in Mt Ruapehu at sunset, the iconic Kings Ōhakune is loved by locals and visitors for its charming summer vibes.

TARANAKI

Kids not quite done at the beach? No worries, grab a seat at Black Sand Pizzeria and Bistro, where you can enjoy a pizza and craft beer while looking out at Oakura Beach. Or, follow up your date night drink with a sunset stroll along the sand.



If you love boats and brunch, you'll love The Bach on Breakwater, on the edge of Breakwater Bay. Start the day with a morning stroll across the Coastal Walkway before arriving at 9 am. Then, tuck into some brunch while looking out at boats launching from Port Taranaki.





MANAWATŪ

If you're in Palmerston North and hunting for a humble watering hole that has sun, excellent beer, live music and delicious platters, make your way to Bew Union on King St. Pull up a seat inside the old industrial building or in the open-air courtyard and grab a tasting paddle to go with a woodfired pizza.

WELLINGTON

Cute, quirky and a little bit nerdy, Scorch-O-Rama is as "Wellington" as cafes come. Locally-roasted Havana coffee and classic brunch dishes can be eaten inside (where comic book covers line the walls) or across the little coast road where tables sit on the edge of Karaka Bay.

If you can't tell from the name, Dirty Little Secret rooftop bar is hard to find unless you know where to look. With a view begging to be Instagrammed, few places are better to enjoy a cold drink as you watch the sun go down and the city light up.

MARLBOROUGH

Hidden away in the Blenheim CBD are the lush gardens of The Yard Bar. the perfect place to sit back and recharge. Awarded "Best Bar in Marlborough" by WildTomato Magazine, this watering hole has plenty of outdoor seating making it a great place to sit back and enjoy a cold drink during these warm evenings.

KAIKŌURA

Built-in circa 1885, The Pier Hotel is as charming as ever and has some of the best views of Ingles Bay and the Kaikōura Ranges from the bar, balcony and restaurant. Order one of their iconic seafood dishes and nap an outdoor seaside picnic table on the grass for a long afternoon lunch.

HURUNUI

The castle-like building and perfectly manicured gardens are reason enough to pay Pegasus Bay Winery a visit. Add a chilled glass of wine and nibbles from their on-site deli, an open-air terrace and a sunset and you're in for the perfect evening with family or friends.

CHRISTCHURCH

Pack your sunnies because the golden hour glow is real at Mr Brightside. Open noon to late every day, the penthouse-style rooftop bar is set atop the iconic Public Trust Building with sweeping views over the Port Hills, Avon River, Cathedral Square and the inner city.

It may be "unapologetically small" and exposed to all elements, but it's worth it for the 360-degree views on offer at the Pink Lady Rooftop. With drinks that promise to be 'fun, flirty and ready to dominate your Insta feed', it's a top pick for an open-air drink in the city.

CENTRAL ŌTĀGO

Luckily for those cycling the Lake Dunstan trail, you'll pass right by the front door of Carrick Winery Restaurant. Cycle over from Cromwell for a spot of lunch overlooking the bright blue Bannockburn Inlet, or park up for a slow sunset over good food and great wine.

Carrick Winery Restaurant has grazing platters sorted for a sunny afternoon. Photo / Supplied

Don't be fooled by the name;

The Cloudy Bay 'Shed'

is a luxurious experience that makes for an unforgettable evening. Set in their Northburn vineyard, the only thing that could drag your gaze away from views of Lake Dunstan and the Pisa Range is their gourmet menu, inspired by the seasons.

MACKENZIE

Kick back, relax and enjoy a great selection of craft beers, local wines and dishes inspired by street food around the world at Ministry of Works. Even better, their outside beer garden comes with a playground for kids to burn off steam as the day winds down.

Dine at one of Aotearoa's most scenic restaurants when you visit Sir Edmund Cafe. The cafe and bar offer up a hearty menu of classic Kiwi fare but it's their floor to ceiling views of Aoraki/Mount Cook that take the cake.

QUEENSTOWN

You know somewhere is good when it's popular with locals and visitors alike. With a stunning view of Lake Wakatipu and extensive cocktail list, gin and tonic menu and selection of tapas, it's no surprise The Sundeck at Attica is a hit with anyone who stops by.

For a memorable tipple, hop aboard Perky's Floating Bar, a permanently moored boat that serves up locally crafted beer, Central Ōtāgo wine and on-the-water views of Lake Wakatipu. Feeling peckish? Simply grab some takeaways to bring along with you.

CLUTHA

Dip your toe into "van life" for a few hours when you pay Peake's Kitchen a visit. The food truck (named Blonde Betty) was once a 1983 Bedford Ambulance that now dishes up a simple yet delicious menu to go along with lawn games and picnic blankets for sunny afternoons.

SOUTHLAND

Whether you're visiting Riverton or taking a trip from Invercargill, head to Aparima Restaurant in one of Aotearoa's oldest towns for fresh kaimoana and unbeatable views of Jacobs River Estuary.

Have Niagara Falls sitting on your bucket list? Few may know they can tick it off in our very own Southland region at Niagara Falls Cafe. Near its namesake in The Catlins, the locally-sourced eatery features a sun-soaked outdoor deck, overlooking acres of rolling green hills.

FIORDLAND

Bookings are essential at the magnificent Fiordland Lodge, and when you see the view of Lake Te Anau and Fiordland National Park mountains, you'll know why. That's even before you taste the locally-inspired menu crafted by head chef Fran Fioriti.

Once a Presbyterian Church built in 1885, The Church Manapouri is now a locally-loved spot serving homecooked Kiwi kai, away from the crowds and overlooking the gorgeous Lake Manapouri.

