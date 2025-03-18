The advantage of being certified self-contained — with my own water, power, fridge, stove and toilet, and tanks to contain waste — meant I wasn’t restricted to busy campsites and could even freedom camp. At Shakespear, though, I had everything I needed: space, peace, a beach, plus even a public toilet, all for just $22 a night.

Shakespear Regional Park's Lookout Track is well-named. Photo / Pamela Wade

My van could sleep up to three people, one of them in the roof. That would be cosy — the rental company Big Little Campers’ website includes a guide on “How to not murder your partner” — but for just me it was perfect. Room to stand inside at the sink and gas cooker, a comfortable bed to spread out in, and everything simple to set up.

Shakespear, with a serious pest-proof fence and lots of birdlife, has plenty of nature to enjoy, but I was off again next morning to try the commercial camping option, at Takapuna. Now very relaxed with the van’s easy handling, I took the scenic route, cruising along East Coast Bays, and taking a break at Castor Bay. It was when I was leaving the reserve that I received my harsh reminder of the van’s height: an overhanging pōhutukawa branch snagged the solar panels on the top of the roof with a horrible scraping sound. I felt awful — but thankfully it turned out I had done no serious damage.

Always check for low branches before parking. Photo / Pamela Wade

At Takapuna Beach Holiday Park, just a path’s width from the sea, I found more facilities but less space, so was happy that the van’s tinted windows meant privacy inside was complete. The advantage here was the proximity first to the excellent Beach Café, and also Takapuna’s shops and many eateries. The beach is deservedly famous, and the coastal walkway to Milford is lovely, though currently blocked at one point.

The real appeal of the campervan is its freedom, so next day I headed to another self-contained site, at Ambury Regional Park. On the edge of Manukau Harbour, it’s located within a working farm, and is a total delight. All the animals are accessible: sheep, cattle, pigs, goats, rabbits, poultry and a horse. There’s lots of information, and usually something going on, outside or in the sheds.

There are also easy waterfront walks, some interesting geology, and nearby the inviting peak of Māngere Mountain, from the top of which the views are spectacular.

It's well worth climbing Māngere Mountain. Photo / Pamela Wade

Back at Ambury, there is lots of space in the campground, a shower and toilets, and harbour views – but less peace than you would expect, due to the proximity to all those farm animals. It’s a charming novelty to go to sleep serenaded by cows and sheep, after a meal eaten outdoors closely watched by chickens, ducks and pūkeko.

Ambury Regional Park is a working farm where campers can interact with sheep, goats and even pigs. Photo / Pamela Wade

The final test for newbie campervanners is the pre-return emptying of the toilet. Like everything else I had been nervous about, it turned out to be no big deal. Drive to a specific petrol station, disconnect the tank, tip it out into the drain, rinse and replace. Done! I am now a qualified vanlifer, eager for more – but ever after wary of low-hanging branches.

Top 5 tips for #vanlife newcomers

Keep it simple. This goes for clothes, cooking, itinerary, even expectations. Vanlife is less stressful and more fun if you go back to basics. You’re a traveller now. That said, be sure to keep your devices fully charged – they are your chief means of navigation, communication and entertainment. Make sure there’s a phone mount for driving. Accept the dirt. When you’re living, sleeping and cooking in the same vehicle that’s parked up next to a beach, there will be sand in your bedding by suppertime. Chat with the locals as much as you can for the inside tips that will make all the difference to your experience. When the weather permits, take the cooker outside. Lingering dinnertime smells are not conducive to restful sleep.

Details

biglittlecampers.com