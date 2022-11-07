A pair of Brazilian social media influencers were approached by police while they posed in front of the Eiffel tower in bikinis. Video / @luaneoficial

Two influencers have divided opinion after filming themselves outside the Eiffel Tower in bright red bikinis.

In a video, the two Brazilian women are shown being approached by police officers near the popular tourist attraction and told to cover up.

The women were identified as Gabriela Versiani (24) and Gabily (27), who were promoting their bikini business during the stunt on October 31.

The two models sparked anger after posing in bikinis in Paris. Photo / CEN

Their choice of clothing didn't win fans online and the two models met fierce criticism after posting footage and pictures on their Instagram profiles.

In the video, the women remove long black coats and pose in the bikinis, along with a third woman in a blazer and similar bikini.

A crowd of tourists are shown standing around, watching the events unfold.

Within minutes, several police officers approach the crowd and one begins speaking to the women. They were allegedly ordered to cover up.

The influencers were approached by the police while taking bikini pictures in front of the Eiffel Tower. Photo / CEN

Vanessa Lopez, who was photographing the women for their shoot, shared about the event on Instagram.

"We were almost arrested, guys, because we were advertising for bikinis and they said we can't," she shared.

"We said, 'Ah, but it's a bikini.'"

Despite explaining their bikini business, the officers told them it was illegal to take semi-nude photographs in front of a tourist attraction.

Online, people appeared to side with the authorities. Some claimed the models had "crossed the line" while others said they should feel "ashamed" of their stunt.

"Sometimes sense has to come before marketing," one person commented.

"I don't understand why they don't go to the Caribbean or the pool if you want to promote your brand. Now in Paris and worse the Tower. Your content is totally useless," another person said.

Some were supportive of the brazen approach.

"If I had this bikini, this body and the ticket [to go to Paris] I would also do it lol PERFECT," one person joked.

Luane Dias (28), a Brazilian television personality uploaded a video of the event to Instagram after she happened to be there at the same time.

Dias captured the moment the influencers were approached by police.

"I'm glad I'm not with them," she said.