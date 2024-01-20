Best Beach 2024: New Zealand’s top 10 hidden gem beaches - how to vote for the winner

NZ Herald's Best Beach competition is back for 2024 and we need you to tell us your favourite. Here's everything you need to know about how to nominate and then vote for NZ's best beach. Video / Molly Floyd

We know. Everyone who finds a special, secret, secluded spot likes to keep it for themselves, or maybe share it with a few friends.

Except our readers. For the fifth and final category in our quest to find the country’s Best Beaches 2024, we asked them to reveal their Hidden Gems, and here are the top 10 nominees.

We’ve written about Maitai Bay earlier in this series so let’s look a little wider at the charms of the Karikari Peninsula. Only 17km long, the remote and unspoilt peninsula used to be an island but decided, over the centuries, to join the rest of us. Stunning beaches on both coasts, ancient kauri gum-digging at Lake Ōhiwa, a top golf course and award-winning vineyard. Do chat to the locals about where’s best to swim, roam or fish.

Northland’s Tūtūkākā Coast has far more amazing beaches than it’s entitled to. Around each bend there’s another stretch of soft white sand, calm blue sea and stand of pōhutukawa. From Matapōuri, a couple of tracks (15min, 40min) will take you through native bush to Whale Bay and its clear water, excellent for snorkelling, shady pōhutukawa, gorgeous beach and not much else. That’s the point.

Tūtūkākā Coast in Northland boasts numerous beautiful beaches with soft white sand and calm blue seas, including the secluded Whale Bay. Photo / Supplied

Coromandel Peninsula is far and away our readers’ favourite getaway – five of our 10 finalists are on the coast of Te Tara o Te Ika a Maui. You start your walk to Wainuiototo New Chum Beach, aka one of the world’s top 10 beaches, at Whangapoua beach, then join the Mangakahia Drive track (40min) through spectacular nikau and giant pōhutukawa to the protected stretch of untouched land; no buildings, roads, infrastructure, camping. Take photos, take away rubbish and be aware the sea can be dangerous.

Wainuiototo New Chum Beach on the Coromandel Peninsula is considered one of the world's top 10 beaches and is a protected stretch of untouched land with no infrastructure. Photo / Destination Coromandel

Our new entry, secluded Lonely Bay is a quick kayak, boat ride or 10min walk from Cooks Beach. Over to Tim Roxborogh, Herald Travel writer and ZM host: “If you like your beaches with a good dose of adventure and privacy and the feeling that you’ve found something others haven’t, Lonely Bay is for you. Enveloped by native forest and dramatic chalk-white cliffs of Shakespeare Cliff Reserve, those first steps on to the sand as you emerge from the tree cover should impress even the most jaded.”

Problematical choice next, dear readers. Cathedral Cove is one of the most Instagrammed (and TikTok’d, and Pinterested) spots in Aotearoa; for thousands of domestic and global visitors, it’s a must-see, which possibly rules it out of “Hidden Gem” contention. More seriously, the track and cove were severely damaged last summer. The track is unsafe and barred; the cliffs and arch dangerous. You can get there only by boat, preferably a commercial operator. For now, put Cathedral Cove on your bucket and spade list.

The Cathedral Cove in Coromandel Peninsula. Photo / Supplied

Whangamatā can be frenetic but you don’t need to drive too far to find two beaches that couldn’t be more different. To get to Pokohino, head for Ōnemana and drive through Tairua forest to the car park. From there, clamber down a steep track (20min; there are ropes to help) to the tiny, safe, sandy-bottomed surf beach. You have to climb back up and they lock the gates at 7pm.

Southwards to Whiritoa, just off the highway, old-timey baches, store and a glorious-looking 1.5km beach. With caveats: while lifeguards patrol the main beach in season, the steep shore with heavy breaks can be dangerous for swimmers and the waves are best left to experienced surfers. Kids and adults can beat the heat in the stream at the northern end.

Ōhope is one of our best-known (and beloved) beaches but there’s a fairly secret spot at its western end. Follow a little walkway hugging a cliff and, after a mildly strenuous few minutes, you’ll reach the summit. Then weave down the path through native bush to Ōtarawairere. All you’ll hear after your 20-minute walk is waves rolling on to the sand and breeze rustling through pōhutukawa. Spend the day diving, swimming, a family picnic, rockpooling with the kids or chilling out. Best to go at low tide.

Ōhope, a well-known beach, has a secret spot called Ōtarawairere accessible via a cliff-hugging walkway. Photo / Tourism Whakatāne

We’re willing to bet not too many readers were aware of Waitarere before the Horowhenua bay arrived in our Best Family Beaches and one of these Hidden Gems. Where? West coast, 10 minutes’ drive from Levin, an easy drive from Wellington and Palmy. Why? Long, wide and sandy, plenty of room for land yachts, quad bikes, surfing and fishing; safe paddling space for youngsters, patrolled in summer; great fishing spot – possibly the only one where you can drive or ride your horse to cast a line. Keep off the dunes, though.

Mainlanders have known and cherished Kaiteriteri for more than a century. Fewer North Islanders make their way south to Nelson and another hour’s drive west to its turquoise waters, golden sandy beaches and season-round attractions on the doorstep of Abel Tasman National Park. It’s not just the beach: the little town (permanent pop: 380) is part of a Crown-owned recreational reserve that includes islands, estuary, bush-covered hills and a famous mountain bike park. And that’s before exploring the national park.

Kaiteriteri, known to Mainlanders for more than a century, is a picturesque beach located south of Nelson, with turquoise waters and a range of attractions, including a mountain bike park. Photo / 123rf

