Best Bars in the world for 2021 revealed

After years of rivalry, London well and truly beat New York in the 2021 Best Bar list. Photo / Unsplash

After years of rivalry, London well and truly beat New York in the 2021 Best Bar list. Photo / Unsplash

The annual World's 50 Best Bars list may examine places all over the globe but for years the competition has really been between two great cities; New York and London.

In 2021, however, the US was been well and truly defeated by Europe, as London took first and second place while just two bars in New York made in the top 30.

The UK capital came out firmly on top, in a list that was notably more international than usual.

The top 50 featured 17 different countries and 18 new entries from India, Russia, Australia, Mexico, Sweden, Argentina, Spain, China and the UAE.

After the 2020 award ceremony was held over Zoom, this year's event was in person. However, due to the Omicron variant, visitors who travelled to London's Roundhouse faced PCR tests and self-isolation beforehand.

London claims the crown

Connaught Bar in London successfully defended its reign for a second year. In the awards' 13 year history, this was the third bar to win consecutive years.

Located in Mayfair, the five-star bar has a long history of popularity, as it was originally part of the Prince of Saxe-Coburg Hotel in 1815. In 2008, it was redesigned into the cubist-inspired, 2019s-style bar it is today.

The bar's consistently high standard of drinks and service is a result of an equally high standard leadership team, consisting of director of mixology Agostino Perrone, head mixologist Giorgio Bargiani and bar manager Maura Milia.

When you visit, be sure to check out the Martini trolley, where bartenders give guests a customised drinks experience.

Bars like Connaught Bar can't rest on laurels alone. As, just down the road, Mayfair bar 'Kwant' slid from 6th place last year to 31st this year.

After winning the 2020 award for Highest new Entry, Tayēr + Elementary took second place. Described as the 'crowning work of bartending royalty' by the Best Bars list, Alex Kratena's Old Street bar pits a spin on familiar classics.

New York, New York

Just sneaking into the top 10 is New York's Japanese-style Katana Kitten in the West Village, making it the highest-ranked bar in America.

Just two years ago, Greenwich Village's Dante held the top spot. This year, however, it held the final place in the top 30.

Café La Trova in Miami was America's only non-New York bar to make the top 30, at 28th place.

However, over in North America, Mexico City's Licorería Limantour impressed judges and was given 6th place, making it the best bar in North America.

Spain leads the way in Europe

Over in Europe, Spain came out on top, boasting four bars on the list.

In third place overall was Barcelona's Paradiso, while Two Schmucks came in at 11th place.

The eccentric drinks and flamboyant style won Salmon Guru in Madrid Michter's Art of Hospitality award, as well as 24th place overall.

Even Russia outplaced the US. El Copitas in St. Petersburg came in at 8th while Insider Bar in Moscow was 13th.

Judged by bar industry experts, voting was run from March 2020 to September 2021.

The world's best bars for 2021

1. Connaught Bar (London)

2. Tayēr + Elementary (London)

3. Paradiso (Barcelona)

4. The Clumsies (Athens)

5. Florería Atlántico (Buenos Aires) *Best Bar in South America*

6. Licorería Limantour (Mexico City) *Best Bar in North America*

7. Coa (Hong Kong) *Best Bar in Asia*

8. El Copitas (St. Petersburg)

9. Jigger & Pony (Singapore)

10. Katana Kitten (New York City)

11. Two Schmucks (Barcelona)

12. Hanky Panky (Mexico City) *Highest New Entry*

13. Insider Bar (Moscow)

14. Baba au Rum (Athens)

15. Manhattan (Singapore)

16. Atlas (Singapore)

17. Zuma (Dubai) *Best Bar in the Middle East and Africa*

18. The SG Club (Tokyo)

19. Drink Kong (Rome)

20. 1930 (Milan)

21. Presidente (Buenos Aires)

22. Maybe Sammy (Sydney) *Best Bar in Australia*

23. Cantina OK! (Sydney)

24. Salmon Guru (Madrid)

25. Handshake Speakeasy (Mexico City)

26. No Sleep Club (Singapore)

27. Camparino in Galleria (Milan)

28. Cafe La Trova (Miami)

29. Little Red Door (Paris)

30. Dante (New York City)

For the full list, visit the 50 World's Best website.