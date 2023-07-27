An upcoming theme park in Arizona will be home to a Barbie Beach House. Photo / Unsplash

The recent release of Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster blowout Barbie has seen audiences fawning over the pink and plastic Barbieland. Mattel could soon be offering travellers an immersive step into the dreamland, as construction on a US-based theme park seeks to deliver a major Barbie fan haven.

The Mattel Adventure Park, currently under construction in Arizona, will feature the Barbie Beach House as one of its main attractions. The Beach House is also set to host a whole range of Barbie-themed adventures. The Barbie ‘flying theatre’ will take visitors from deep waters, right into outer space. A Dream Closet Experience will see a hologram Barbie tour and curate a wardrobe with guests. Finally, the Barbie Rooftop will serve up pink drinks, while guests take in surrounding views of the theme park.

Along with the attractions celebrating the doll of the moment, the adventure park will also feature instalments themed around other Mattel toys.

There will be a Hot Wheels go-karting track and a Thomas & Friends treasure hunt to explore. The park will also house an attraction themed around Masters of the Universe, with the Castle Grayskull imagined as a laser tag arena. The playful theme park will also integrate immersive structures that are inventive with the themes and rules of other Mattel games (including a life-size Pictionary game and a UNO climbing tower).

This Malibu Dreamhouse was another hot pink travel destination offered up to keen Barbie fans, earlier this month (after receiving a hefty splash of paint). Photo / Hogwash Studios, Airbnb

The park is currently under construction in Glendale, Arizona, as a part of the grand VAI Resort project, which will become the largest resort in Arizona upon its completion. Originally, the park was slated to open in late 2022 and was then pushed back to 2023. Now, it appears the destination will be open at some point in 2024.

The Mattel Adventure Park isn’t the only destination that’s been on offer for Barbie fans looking to escape to an artificial paradise – an extravagant hot pink Californian mansion or the ‘Malibu Dreamhouse’ went up for rent on Airbnb for a limited time this month (coinciding with the Barbie film release).

Of course, any Barbie-themed attraction was likely to face setbacks, during a global shortage of pink paint.

Earlier this year Architectural Digest reported that the production’s set design contributed to a worldwide shortage of Rosco pink pigment, used in construction and film sets. The pigment company told the Los Angeles Times there is an ongoing shortage of ‘Barbie Pink’ that the film production only added to.

“We gave [Barbie] everything we could,” said Rosco’s VP of marketing.