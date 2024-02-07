Ayana Estate in Bali offers green camps for kids, with yoga classes, spa treatments, and 14 pools for parents to relax. Photo / Supplied

Ayana Estate in Bali offers green camps for kids, with yoga classes, spa treatments, and 14 pools for parents to relax. Photo / Supplied

Looking for the best places to visit in Bali with kids? From green camps to all-inclusive resorts, Leah McLennan unpacks the 10 best Bali family holiday hotspots and activities.

Join the green camp at Ayana Estate

Picture a children’s green camp so wonderful that it entices families to return to the same resort year after year – that’s Ayana Estate, a sprawling property containing four resorts located beachside in Jimbaran on the island’s southwest coast.

With yoga classes, blissful spa treatments and 14 pools, parents can unwind while children immerse themselves in nature pursuits. There are two age-appropriate clubs – a children’s adventure camp for 2.5- to 6-year-olds and a green camp for ages 7 to 12.

Run by experienced facilitators, the programmes are all about leaving screens behind and reconnecting with the great outdoors by learning survival skills, such as shelter-making, water filtration, gathering edible plants and cooking local dishes.

It’s not all about the little ones and there’s plenty to entertain kids aged 13 to 18, who can learn about batik painting and traditional herbal remedies or join yoga, aqua zumba and meditation classes.

Come nightfall, teens will adore filling their Instagram feed with shots from the cliff-hugging Rock Bar, while Kampoeng Bali Cultural Village serves up a brilliant cultural performance with quality Indonesian and Balinese cuisine.

Ayana.com

The farm to table programme at Ayana Resort and Spa. Photo / Supplied

Learn to ride at the Bali Equestrian Centre

What do you add to an island that has everything to entertain children? A sprawling equestrian centre of course. In Canggu on the island’s south coast you’ll find one of the best-kept secrets for a family holiday - Bali Equestrian Centre.

Boasting almost 40 well-behaved horses - from the very steady who will look after the most nervous beginner through to those able to perform advanced dressage movements and confidently jump around a track of fences - the centre offers individual and group lessons for all ages from 6 years upwards.

For grown-ups who prefer their feet on the ground, there’s a brunch club with cocktails and Instagram-worthy dishes with a view of the horses. In 2025, the Bali Equestrian Centre plans to open Bay Retreats Country Home where families can stay for holidays and riding lessons.

Baliequestriancentre.com

Bali Equestrian Centre in Canggu boasts nearly 40 well-behaved horses for riding lessons. Photo / Supplied

Start diving at Ceningan Resort

Nestled on the dreamy island of Nusa Ceningan, the Ceningan Resort is an eco-friendly PADI five star dive resort. Renowned for its crystal-clear waters and diverse marine life, the underwater landscapes around Nusa Ceningan boast a playground for divers of all levels - from exhilarating drift dives to leisurely explorations of coral gardens.

Children as young as 10 can participate in the PADI discover scuba diving programme, where they’ll learn basic theory and skills in the pool before embarking on their first ocean dive.

If that sounds too tame, the PADI rescue diver course is aimed at divers aged 12 and above. Although great fun, the course is serious in nature and context, enabling divers to effectively perform rescues and assists, manage emergency situations and give first aid.

For landlubbers, the resort has eight traditional thatched roof bungalows, a restaurant, lounge and bar and two pools surrounded by lush gardens.

Ceninganresort.com

Ceningan Resort on Nusa Ceningan Island is an eco-friendly PADI five star dive resort, perfect for family diving adventures. Photo / Supplied

Catch a wave at the Rip Curl School of Surf

Hugging the sun-kissed shores of Sanur, the Rip Curl School of Surf is an iconic destination for surf enthusiasts seeking the ultimate wave-riding experience.

Catering for children and adults, the surf school’s team of seasoned instructors, many of whom are accomplished surfers themselves, are dedicated to imparting not just technical skills but also a genuine love for the ocean and its waves.

Whether you’re catching your first wave or fine-tuning your skills, the surf embodies the spirit of Bali’s surfing culture, making it ideal for those seeking an authentic surfing adventure. Beyond surfing, you can also learn stand-up paddleboarding, kite-surfing and wing-surfing.

Ripcurlschoolofsurf.com

The Rip Curl School of Surf in Sanur caters to both children and adults. Photo / Supplied

Try white-water rafting with Mason Adventures

As a pioneer in the realm of white-water rafting, Mason Adventures has carved a niche for itself by providing an adrenaline-pumping journey through the Ayung River, one of Bali’s most scenic waterways. From the moment you don your helmet and paddle, the excitement builds as you navigate through a series of exhilarating rapids, surrounded by dense rainforest and cascading waterfalls.

The rafting experience caters to a range of skill levels, making it accessible for both beginners and seasoned rafters. The professionally guided tours not only provide an adrenaline rush but also offer an immersive experience into Bali’s natural beauty, with glimpses of wildlife and stunning landscapes along the riverbanks.

Masonadventures.com

Go on a thrilling white-water rafting adventure on the Ayung River, surrounded by lush rainforests and waterfalls with Mason Adventures. Photo / Supplied

Ride the waterslides at Waterbom Bali

Situated in the heart of Kuta, Waterbom Bali is an aquatic oasis that stands as a premier water park, offering a perfect blend of adrenaline-pumping rides and relaxing tropical vibes. The sprawling park features an extensive array of water attractions for visitors of all ages, from heart-pounding slides like the Climax, where riders experience a near-vertical drop, to more laid-back experiences like the Lazy River.

Waterbom-bali.com

Waterbom Bali in Kuta is a premier water park with exhilarating rides and a Lazy River for relaxation. Photo / Supplied

Explore the jungle with Bali Quad Discovery Tours

Bali Quad Discovery Tours take participants and their young passengers on a 20km track through a variety of terrains, from dense jungles and muddy trails to picturesque rice fields and traditional villages in Desa Kerta, Payangan.

Children from 5 to 15 can join the adventure and ride a quad as a passenger with you or with a guide. Friendly encounters with locals, witnessing traditional ceremonies and exploring the cultural richness of the region add a meaningful layer to the overall experience.

Baliquad.com

Bali Quad Discovery Tours takes families on a 20km adventure through jungles, rice fields, and villages. Photo / Supplied

Chill at Potato Head Beach Club

This one is for adults but teens will love chilling out at Seminyak’s ultra-cool Potato Head Beach Club too. The whole family will adore the club’s infinity pool, beachfront, mocktails, and cool tunes. Whilst there are loads of things to do in Seminyak, this is one of the most relaxing activities for all the family.

The club features a range of dining options and a menu that showcases a fusion of international flavours and Balinese-inspired dishes. With live music and a sophisticated ambience, Potato Head Beach Club stands as a must-do destination for those seeking a taste of Bali’s sophisticated beach culture.

Semiyak.potatohead.co

Seminyak's Potato Head Beach Club offers a relaxing beachfront experience for the whole family. Photo / Supplied

Try mountain biking with Spice Roads

If you’re serious about getting into mountain biking, sign up with the teens for an exhilarating seven-day adventure with Spice Road. This expertly curated odyssey caters to both avid mountain bikers and those seeking a thrilling introduction to off-road cycling.

The tour includes stops at iconic landmarks, such as Batur volcano and tranquil lakes, plus well-deserved breaks at local cafes and eateries. From challenging ascents to speedy descents, the trip is a holistic adventure that combines physical exhilaration with cultural immersion, making it a must for adventure-seeking families.

Spiceroads.com

Spice Roads offers a seven-day mountain biking adventure for families seeking off-road cycling experiences. Photo / Supplied

Explore the theme park of Trans Studio Bali

If it’s raining outside, one of the best places in Denpasar to make a beeline for is the indoor theme park, Trans Studio Bali. Divided into thematic zones, each offering a unique experience, you’ll discover pulse-pounding rollercoasters and whimsical attractions designed for the little ones.

The highlight? Trans City is an intricately designed area that replicates the vibrant energy of a bustling metropolis, complete with iconic landmarks and lively streets. As you explore the park, you’ll encounter live performances, captivating shows, and 4D cinematic experiences, creating an immersive environment that transcends the ordinary.

Transentertainment.com

Trans Studio Bali is an indoor theme park in Denpasar with pulse-pounding roller coasters and immersive attractions for all ages. Photo / Supplied

Checklist

BALI

GETTING THERE

Fly from Auckland to Bali with one stopover with Qantas and Jetstar. Air New Zealand flies from Auckland to Bali non-stop seasonally: three times a week between April 1 - June 30 and five times a week between July 1 - October 27, 2024.

DETAILS

balitourismboard.org