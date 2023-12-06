Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Bali’s best pool villas: luxury to budget-friendly options

By Tiana Templeman
6 mins to read
Amarterra Villas in Nusa Dua boasts villas with 10m private pools and a mini bar included. Photo / Supplied

Amarterra Villas in Nusa Dua boasts villas with 10m private pools and a mini bar included. Photo / Supplied

Plenty of Kiwis will be heading to Bali in 2024 and if you’re after somewhere with a little (or “a lotta”) luxury, Tiana Templeman knows just the spot

Bali is famous for its

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel