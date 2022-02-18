You never know who you'll meet on a summer abroad. Photo / Antarctica New Zealand, Tom Arnold

Looking for a change of scenery? Spending a summer abroad is a fantasy many travellers share, but few think of spending it in Antarctica.

Antarctica New Zealand is offering 40 places on what might be the world's most exotic sabbatical.

As the current seasonal occupants of Scott Base prepare to come home for winter, the Antarctic programme is already hiring for next summer.

Located at the tip of Ross Island it's a permanent base for science in the most remote corner of the world. However it's not scientists Antarctica ANZ is looking for but a host of other support roles on the ice.

"These roles make our corner of Antarctica run – we keep people warm and fed, and keep the lights, water and heating on," says Megan Nicholl, GM for Communications and People.

This round of recruitment is looking for chefs, carpenters, electricians, medics and mechanics, among other roles. Nicholl describes it as an important part of "protecting the planet" establishing a base for climate science.

"Our crew provide the lifelines for scientific teams and data collection – that's why we're there."

While most roles require a commitment from August 2022 to February 2023, they are all for a fixed term over summer.

While there are some specialised roles, the job descriptions are extremely broad.

Ayana Piper-Healion is currently serving on Scott Base as a 'Domestic'.

"I'm down here supporting science by cleaning the toilet," she laughs.

Scott Base team train for a fire drill at the base. Photo / Ross Land, Antarctica New Zealand

It's a diverse role she said a recent interview with BFM radio, serving as everything from cleaner, housekeeper to fire fighter. The fire safety element was something of a surprise, surrounded by sea ice.

"It's so dry. There are all these unexpected shocks around base because it's ungrounded," she explains. "You get shocks through the springs when making beds."

As the manager for the base's social committee, she says it's not all hard work.

"Parties have been fantastic," she says, hanging out at the storied Tatty Flag bar.

To keep Scott Base running you need all the roles that you would in a small village, but it's not a humdrum experience. Driving between stations in a Haaglund, she said was "like something out of Star Wars."

Something out of Star Wars: A Haaglund drives across the Ross shelf, Antarctica. Photo / Antarctica New Zealand, James Hammilton

Hosting science projects across the season from all over the world is also a sci-fi experience. One team of scientists from NASA, she says, were training to send their robot to one of Jupiter's moons.

When not working there are plenty of pastimes. Getting in the spirit of the Winter Olympics, Ayana says they have set up a makeshift ski field and buffed out a curling rink on the ice.