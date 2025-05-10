An Insider’s Guide to Kirikiriroa Hamilton

Rocket’s story began back in 1995, when business partners Glen Crompton and Glen Woodcock roasted their first batch of coffee in Hamilton. Fast forward three decades, and their cafe and roastery continues to be a must for any coffee lover visiting the city. Heck, they’ve even made it to “The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops” list. Rocket purchases their beans from small, single farmer or farmer-owner co-ops for fair prices, and each brew can be traced back to its source. Swing by for a coffee (and delicious coffee aromas) or to stock up on beans and equipment for your at-home brewing rituals.

Rocket Coffee Roasters was named one of the world’s 100 best coffee shops and sources beans directly from small, independent farmers. Photo / Neat Places

2. Cream Eatery

A sibling to cult-favourite Winner Winner Chicken Shop, Cream Eatery has been a hit since opening their doors in 2021. Before you get to the cabinet or menu, take a moment to look around and soak in the delicious interior, featuring terrazzo floor tiles, exposed concrete ceilings, pops of orange, and soft rounded furnishings. This place has a reputation in town for its baked goods, including a different ‘fun bun of the month’, complemented by bold and interesting breakfast and lunch menus. Luke’s fried eggs are a signature that shouldn’t be overlooked.

Cream Eatery is known for its ‘fun bun of the month’ and interiors featuring terrazzo tiles and pops of orange. Photo / Neat Places

3. The Lost Boys

Once bustling with Frankton locals filling up on gas and gossip, this 1930s petrol station was lovingly converted by James and Rachel in 2018 – with a fresh lick of green and red paint making it the cutest café for miles. Equally a great place for tradies to gleefully devour pies as it is to take grandma out for tea and cake, The Lost Boys has found a friend in all. Big fans of supporting the ‘Tron, the café uses local coffee, milk, bread, and more, as well as sourcing lots of fresh ingredients from the farmers’ market for their salads and sandwiches.

The Lost Boys is located in a former 1930s petrol station. Photo / Neat Places

4. Lovegrove Lane

Located just off Grey Street in the heart of Hamilton East, you’ll find a colourful alleyway of delightful discoveries. Lovegrove Lane is home to a collective of local businesses offering a range of goods and services, with lots of street art to admire along the way. Get inked at Good Honest Tattoos, enjoy a cup of Rocket Coffee and baked treat at Space Cadet, pick up some fresh blooms at The Flower Crate, or find your way to downward dog at Sun Salute Yoga.

Find Lovegrove Lane alone a colourful alley off Grey Street with businesses like Good Honest Tattoos and Sun Salute Yoga. Photo / Neat Places

5. Hayes Common

Overlooking the river in Hayes Paddock, Hayes Common is a beloved neighbourhood eatery that knows how to look after its community. Locals and visitors flock here for warm service, creative and delicious food, local craft beer, and more to be enjoyed with great company. Open from Wednesday to Sunday for breakfast and lunch, plus a special aperitivo evening on Fridays, the menus change seasonally and make use of the kitchen garden as well as local suppliers.

Hayes Common hosts a special ‘aperitivo’ evening every Friday, using ingredients from a kitchen garden. Photo / Neat Places

6. Wonder Horse

Established in 2012, Wonder Horse’s longevity in Hamilton’s nightlife scene is a testament to its exceptional cocktails, effortlessly cool atmosphere, and attentive service. Like all great bars, this one’s hidden down a lane off Victoria Street in a unique two-storey loft. After your usual pint? Fine. A cocktail with all the frills? Also fine. When it comes to your drink of choice, this is a judgement-free space. If you’re sticking around for a while, make the most of Wonder Horse’s delicious bar snacks. Pop in on the first Wednesday of every month for Beer Club, featuring seven craft beer tastings and snacks for $15, or look out for other whisky and cocktail-related events across the month.

7. The Riverbank Lane

A place to meet, eat, and drink, Riverbank Lane is home to a number of bespoke businesses that offer a perfect transition from boutique browsing to dinnertime. Before tucking into a feed, you could sharpen up with a trim at Fox & Kennedy Barbers. Pop in on an exhibition at Laree Payne Gallery. Fancy a few page-turners? The towering shelves at Browsers should keep you occupied. The cocktail list (and pro bartenders) at Mr Pickle’s will pull your nose out of the books and onto their patio to enjoy your favourite tipple overlooking a phenomenal riverside sunset. Stay on here for dinner or head to their neighbours, Banh Mi Caphe, for a hit of punchy Southeast Asian flavours.

The Riverbank Lane houses Mr Pickle’s bar, where you can sip cocktails on a riverside patio after browsing local shops. Photo / Neat Places

8. Made Hamilton

With more than 40 local vendors set across four levels, Made is a must-visit destination that entices Hamiltonians just as much as out-of-towners. The precinct has breathed new life into this part of Grey Street, taking inspiration from the markets of Melbourne, New York, and Christchurch’s Riverside Market, to create something spectacular. Each zone at Made is a celebration of the mighty Waikato’s growers and makers – whether that’s visiting the butchers, bakers and grocers at ‘The Market’, exploring independent boutiques on ‘The Mezzanine’, or feasting in ‘The Mess Hall’.

9. Hamilton Gardens

Whether it’s your first time in the city or you were born and bred here, Hamilton Gardens is a one-of-a-kind attraction that never loses its sparkle. Discover 18 beautiful gardens based around different concepts, eras, and cultures, from Ancient Egypt to the Italian Renaissance, surrealism to sustainability, tropical greenery to English roses. Make a day of it and pack a picnic to enjoy in the picturesque surroundings. Best of all? Entry is free for residents.

Hamlilton Garden features 18 themed gardens, including ones based on surrealism, Ancient Egypt, and sustainability. Photo / Neat Places

10. Duck Island

No day is complete without a scoop (or three) from Duck Island’s flagship ice cream parlour. While there are several locations in Auckland and Wellington, Grey Street is where it all began for this famous ice cream brand and it remains a local favourite. 24 different flavours are churned out daily with something for every taste bud, whether you’re a simple vanilla bean, fun fairy bread, or sophisticated strawberry lime leaf licker. It’s the perfect spot to round off a trip to the gardens, nearby playground, or long day at work.

The original Grey Street parlour produces 24 flavours daily, including fairy bread and lime leaf. Photo / Neat Places

This story originally featured on Neat Places