An insider's guide to Auckland's Mission Bay during lockdown

Tamaki Drive stretches from Okahu Bay right through to St Heliers with a special bike lane for cyclists. Photo / Auckland Unlimited

Born and raised in Auckland, New Zealand author Jennifer Mayne lists Mission Bay as one of her favourite places. Here she divulges all the secret finds and things to do during lockdown.

Jennifer Mayne is a New Zealand author and Mission Bay resident. Photo / Jennifer Mayne

When bringing up my children, I used to walk from Kepa Rd to Mission Bay daily, pushing a pram to do my daily shopping. Back then there was only a local grocery store, butchery and dairy, whereas now it is full of flourishing restaurants and the Art Deco movie theatre, which has been a landmark of the area for decades.

Walking is a favourite pastime for so many and Tamaki Drive stretches from Ōkahu Bay right through to St Heliers, with a special bike lane for cyclists. A promenade from Kohimarama makes an easy stroll to St Heliers Beach and there is a great choice of takeaway restaurants along the way. Grab some fish and chips from my favourite takeout store in Melanesia Rd: Kohi Fresh Fish & Takeaways, grab a bottle of wine from the Kohimarama Boutique wine shop and sit on Kohimarama Beach to watch the boats returning from a day of fishing.

The promenade from Kohimarama makes an easy stroll to St Heliers Beach. Photo / 123rf

An outstanding restaurant at Mission Bay is Lupino, a modern Italian Bistro. They are offering a quality takeaway online menu during lockdown. They are also producing some great value-for-money food kits and the service is just as excellent as the food.

My preferred place to grab a takeaway coffee, delicious club sandwiches and sweet treats is the Kepa Road Cafe. More recently, I've been taking home their lovely fresh flowers to brighten my own (or someone else's) day.

Bastion Point is a good place to sit and contemplate my next book. The memorial monument to Michael Savage and gardens is currently in full bloom and the views of Auckland Harbour on a fine day are spectacular. There is a walkway with steps down to Mission Bay and another that can be accessed from Kupe St in Ōrakei.

There is a walkway to Mission Bay from Bastion Point and another that can be accessed from Kupe Street in Orakei. Photo / Auckland Unlimited

The Kepa Rd Bush Reserve is a wonderful place to spend some time with family. There is a circuit that takes about 30 minutes and there are bush trails, too. The native trees and flora provide respite on a hot day and one can later cool off with a drink at the Eastridge shopping centre. The mall's handful of establishments are currently running a "grab and go" service.

Jennifer Mayne is the author of Pilots' Wives. She founded the iconic Mission Bay Jazz and Blues Streetfest. Her latest book, a pacy novel about four male golfers, co-written with Bruce Miller, Dragonflies $37, is out now.

Check alert level restrictions and Ministry of Health advice before travel. covid19.govt.nz