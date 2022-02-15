American woman Devrie Brynn's videos have amassed more than 7.9 million views on Tiktok. Photo / Unsplash

American woman Devrie Brynn may not be the first to quit her job and move countries when faced with her impending 30th birthday.

However, few will have turned the event into a viral Tiktok that gained more than 7.9 million views.

Last week Brynn shared two videos of her experience climbing Edinburgh's iconic hill, Arthur's Seat, during a spontaneous trip to Scotland.

In the first video, the American tourist joked that, instead of having a crisis, she simply upended her life ahead of her milestone birthday.

"Today is my 30th birthday and instead of having some kind of crisis about it which would be silly I just quit my job and flew to Scotland with no money or plans or friends," she said, adding, "but I feel good and 'right as rain'".

In a follow-up video, Brynn answered what many of her American audience may have been curious about.

"So is hiking in Scotland any better than hiking in LA? Thank you for asking I'd love to tell you," she said.

"Yeah it's prettier, yeah it's colder and sure everything's better in Scotland, but is hiking? No and I'll tell you why."

"There's still very hot men running by me at the speed of light but now in kilts," a breathless Brynn explained.

"They're f*cking aerodynamic in tweed."

The issue, according to Brynn, wasn't just that the Scots were attractive or athletic but friendly too.

"And since everyone's so god d**n friendly, they're like 'you alright?'" Bryn said, in a convincing Scottish accent.

"Do I look alright to you Angus? No, no I'm not alright, I'm f****g dying on these trails mate.

"I cannae do it, I'm not alright."

At 251 metres elevation, Arthurs Seat is approximately the same height as Rangitoto (260m) and a little higher than Mount Maunganui (230m).

There are several paths one can take to climb the extinct volcano, which takes approximately two hours round trip.