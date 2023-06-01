An Airbnb guest got more than they bargained for, after their host left them a long list of rules to follow. Photo / 123rf

A surprised Airbnb guest has shared a long list of ‘additional rules’ left by their host in their accommodation, which includes limits on toilet paper and use of the washing machine.

A Reddit post showcases the list, which the user claims was left by their Airbnb host. It details 12 extra rules, directing the guests on how they may (or may not) use the holiday accommodation.

The first point on the list outlines that the accommodation is expected to be mainly a “short stay place.” The rule states that if a guest brings more than two big items, they must be kept in external storage.

The list also suggests that long-term guests can only use the washing machine every four days. Similarly, it states that a visitor staying for less than four days cannot use the washing machine or the kitchen.

Working and studying from home is also not allowed, nor is heavy internet use.

Finally, and most unusually, the list states that toilet paper will be supplied only on the first day and that towels are “supplied on request.”

An Airbnb guest claims to have found a list of additional rules in their accommodation. Photo / Reddit

In their post, the Airbnb guest also asks others for their thoughts on the rules.

Some commenters felt the list was too extreme of an ask.

One wrote, “You need to put this picture up on the site as a review. If I saw this, I would instantly pass it up and look elsewhere.”

Another picked an issue with a specific rule, “No working or studying from home? Huh? How would they even enforce that or even remotely come to the conclusion that they can control another human being to that extent?”

One felt that a particular rule made sense, but the rest were unreasonable, writing, “The no visitor thing is normal Airbnb policy. The other stuff is weird.”

One user made a parody of the list, stating, “No pets allowed. In fact, no people allowed. I changed my mind and don’t want any of you in my house.”

Airbnb’s official ‘Ground Rules’ simply highlight three simple points of guidance for guests.

1. Treat your Host’s home like your own.

2. Follow the Host’s house rules.

3. Communicate promptly with the Host if issues come up.

More specifically, the Airbnb Help Centre advises guests to be mindful of cleanliness and avoid causing any damage to their accommodation. It also says to be respectful of check-in and checkout times, avoid smoking indoors, check parameters around pets in accommodation and obey specified quiet hours.