A traveller filmed the bizarre Airbnb experience, claiming on TikTok that a possum entered her room. Photo / Narelle Robson-Petch

A TikTok user claims they woke to a mess during an Airbnb stay in Australia, after a possum invaded the bedroom space and left excrement on the bed.

The user, with the handle Shan Wright, shared three videos on the social media platform. Wright expresses horror in the first video, showing the mess on the bed, right next to where the traveller had been sleeping. The second video shows the Airbnb guest searching for the possum in the room, behind pillows, in tight corners and within unpacked luggage.

The third TikTok offers viewers an “update on the possum situation” as Wright completes a video tour around the freshly clean Airbnb. Wright explains the possum had been caught and relocated, which allowed the hosts of the TikToker’s stay to conduct a deep cleaning of the space.

“The Airbnb hosts have been incredible ... They came [with] a new mattress, new linen, everything got thrown out.”

The TikTok also shows the original entry point of the possum, the fireplace, had been blocked to prevent any other animals from coming in.

“They boarded up the fireplace so my little mate couldn’t visit me last night.”

Wright highlighted, however, those efforts didn’t lead to a restful final night.

“Can confirm though, I did not sleep very well.”

Fellow TikTok users, some of whom suggested they’d been following the possum saga closely, offered their own perspectives on the clips of Shan’s stay.

One wrote: “The fact that it got up on the bed with you. Like ... she didn’t just troll around n the floor, she got comfy.”

Some also celebrate the hosts for their quick actions.

“They handled it so fast,” one said.

Another wrote: “Glad to hear the hosts took accountability!”

Finally, one jokingly implied the surprise visit was a bonus, writing: “It’s kinda cute that he snuggled with you.”