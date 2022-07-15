Air New Zealand have extended their Covid-19 cancellation policy for another month. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Air New Zealand has announced it will extend its Covid flexibility policy to the end of August 2022.

The airline announced it was reinstating its Covid-19 credit policy for passengers who were unable to travel because of sickness on July 9.

Just one week later, they have decided to extend the policy another month.

More than 20,000 Air New Zealand customers have already utilised the policy, cancelled their flight and chosen to stay home these school holidays, according to the airline.

Customers who have booked between now and August 31 can hold the value of their fare in credit for 12 months from the time they request it.

Covid-19 isn't the only cause for these cancellations, said Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran.

"It's not just Covid, it's the winter flu and weather disrupting plans," he said.

Now, customers can opt into credit or make a change to their booking without having to pay change fees for any reason, Foran said, "no questions asked".

Foran said it had been crunch time for the company, which was experiencing high demand both domestically and internationally.

"It's our busiest period in two years and we're all hands-on deck," he said.

So much so, office-based staff have been asked to help clean aircrafts and assist in the airports during peak times.

Despite faring better than airlines and airports overseas, who seem to be struggling through one disaster after another, Foran said there was still work to be done.



"There's no doubt it's a challenging time for everyone. It's been more than two years of hard mahi, and unfortunately, we're not out of the woods yet."

By extending the flexibility policy, Foran said they hoped to give customers more options to defer travel to a better time.

Considering wait times for a customer service representative on the phone have been upwards of three hours, it is recommended that customers opt into credit via the app or online. However, if you do choose to call, we have 15 things you can do to pass the time.