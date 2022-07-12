Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran explains why fares are going up. Video / Supplied

Ah, call centres. The bane of many peoples' lives and yet, too often, an experience we all must endure eventually. Call it one of the hallmarks of adulthood.

Unfortunately, due to a terrifically multi-faceted mess of bad weather, engineering snags, Covid-19 cases and *unprecedented* demand, Air New Zealand's call centre has experienced "an extremely high number of calls."

The result is an average wait time on hold of up to three hours.

So, we've got 15 things you can do to turn that wait time into productive time.

1. Catch a flight

If catching a flight while on hold with AirNZ isn't a boss move, we don't know what is. You can jet from Wellington to Christchurch (and back) with an hour to spare, or get from Auckland to Queenstown for some alpine adventures, or for the snow-adverse,

these non-ski-related winter activities

.

2. Run a marathon (quickly)

Or, for the less ambitious, go for a jog or hit the gym before enjoying a hot shower. Full of post-exercise endorphins, we bet you'll be in a much better mood to chat about claiming a

Covid-related credit

with the Air NZ rep.

3. Read that book

You know, the one that is two weeks overdue/gathering dust on your bedside table/you've borrowed from your friend for two years. Today, you've been gifted with three hours during which you can finally make some headway. After a steady diet of quick social media clips, 280-character Tweets and news headlines, sustained attention may be a struggle, but focus is a kind of muscle and we've all got to work it.

4. Take a drive

Lucky for you, three hours can get you a long way in New Zealand. From Auckland, you can get to the golden sands of Tauranga, mountain bike mecca Rotorua, or Whangarei Heads. Or, if you fancy a return trip, find a beach, forest or park 30 minutes away so you can get there and back with some time in the middle to explore.

5. Sort through the photos on your phone

Just like a noxious week, one's camera roll needs to be pruned regularly to stop it from growing out of control. If you've let a few months go by and receive increasingly urgent pop-ups about 'full storage', there's no time like a call centre wait to finally clear through the dozens of identical snaps of that labrador puppy in the park or your Sunday morning latte.

6. Visit the Louvre in France

After a quick wander through the famous museum, you can pop into the Vatican's Sistine Chapel, or the Guggenheim in New York, without leaving your laptop. Thanks to Virtual Reality technology (and the catalyst of Covid-19), many world-famous attractions offer free online experiences. We've rounded up

the best here

.

7. Watch three episodes of Love island

It's a television show that has gripped the world in its delightful trashy hands, becoming a cornerstone of the pop culture conversation. If you are yet to jump on the drama-filled bandwagon, dial-up the AirNZ call centre with a few questions about your flight, then settle in for three hour-long episodes.

8. Listen to some podcasts

A few WFH days a week can really cut into commute-podcast time, so if you've got a long line of podcasts you haven't had time to work through, now is the time to listen, unsubscribe or add some new ones in. If you love immersive stories about intrepid travellers, remote destinations or anything Antarctica-related, check out Thomas Bywater's 7-episode podcast 'Detour: Antarctica'.

9. Learn how to make a reel or TikTok

Yes, three hours seems like too much time to do this. Yes, you will end up needing more time than this, especially if you aren't a Gen Z. Who knows, this could be the start of your career as a travel TikTok influencer, like

this flight attendant

.

10. Call your mum

Or whoever comes to mind when we say 'that person you haven't talked to in too long'. Life can be a relentless rush from one commitment to the next and it's easy to forget about people who may not be nearest but are dearest. Just let them know you might have to dash when you're taken off hold with AirNZ.

11. Watch Elvis (or any other 3-hour epic)

In typical Baz Luhrmann style, this biographical film is a chunky 2 hours 40 minutes long, which makes it a perfect way to spend the time waiting for an Air NZ customer service rep. If you aren't in the mood to head to the theatre, The Wolf of Wallstreet, Lord of the Rings, The Green Mile and Titanic will all take at least three hours to get through.

12. Get some travel inspiration

No matter where you're heading, there's a high chance

our travel team

have some tips, tricks, inspiring itineraries or advice. Even if it's about something general like

how to avoid losing luggage

, the

best time to fly

or advice for

navigating travel's 'new normal'

.

13. Learn how to do that car-related thing

You know the moment you don't want to learn how to jumpstart your car, change a tyre, fill your oil or [insert any car-related task]? When you urgently need to. While you silently ascend the call centre queue, you can finally get keyed up on what jumper lead goes on what metal thing, or how to make your next trip

more sustainable

.

14. Meditate

Okay, so you haven't touched the Headspace app since downloading it in April 2020, but how about you jump into the deep end and exhale any travel-related anxiety with this 3-hour guided meditation?

15. Floss your teeth

Yes, we know this (hopefully) doesn't take 3 hours, but we bet it's been a while and wouldn't it be nice to not have to lie too badly to the hygienist during your next visit?