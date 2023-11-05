Air New Zealand flight crew model various uniforms from through the years in 2004, as it appointed New Zealand fashion designer Zambesi to create its new uniforms. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

New Zealand style has been in the spotlight this year, with the return of New Zealand Fashion Week. But some of the most hotly anticipated outfits of 2023 are tied to a runway of a different kind.

Air New Zealand revealed that in 2025 they would be updating the colourful Dame Trelise Cooper-designed uniform, first launched in 2011, and invited Kiwi designers to submit their expressions of interest to dress the servers of the skies.

Today, the designer will be revealed.

Kiwis are a patriotic bunch and with Air New Zealand staff representing our national carrier both here and abroad, what they wear is significant. A lot of people have an opinion about it, so all eyes are on the big reveal of its new designer.

To feed our anticipation and hedge our bets, here is everything we know about the uniform and what we expect from Air New Zealand’s biggest fashion reveal yet.

What we know

Air New Zealand is saying haere rā to its Trelise Cooper uniform.

When first notified that a new uniform was inbound for Air New Zealand, the simple, subtle press release is what got the ball rolling.

A simple date “16.11.23″ typed over what seemed to be swirly layers of purple silk didn’t leave us with much food for thought — but we connected the dots anyway.

We can only assume that, based on the announcement, the Air New Zealand crew will still be donning the oh-so-familiar purple hue, but perhaps it will incorporate a touch of silk.

In the press release, Air New Zealand wrote: “We’ve been searching for someone to bring our future uniform to life and we’ve landed on someone who is the perfect fit.

“We can’t wait to introduce you,” it concluded.

This begs the question: who is the big designer? Are they Kiwi born and bred? And have we heard of them before?

Whoever they are, they’ll be the latest in a long line of design talent to dress the airline’s high-flying staff. Will they look to the past for inspiration? Or to current competitors in the industry?

A look at the past

Air New Zealand staff model Zambesi's uniforms at the launch in 2005. Photo / Greg Bowker

In the past, Air New Zealand has enlisted the help of a few big-named Kiwi creatives to help brainstorm the sartorial message of the brand.

In 1973, Auckland-based designer Vinka Lucas introduced the koru logo in the Air New Zealand uniform designs, a milestone moment for the brand and Aotearoa.

Most recently, of course, Dame Trelise Cooper held the reins of Air New Zealand’s cut and cloth. The current Air NZ uniforms are full of nods to Kiwiana, from the obvious koru swirls to the hidden pop culture details, such as the “blow on pie” lining of its men’s uniform waistcoats.

Zambesi’s 2005 design was a more classic take on flight attendant attire, in homage to when air travel first took off. Muted greys and teals, along with clean designs and a Pan Am-inspired hat were the key details of the early-noughties uniform.

1970s: Dubbed the "Jellybean" or"Lollipop", this vibrant uniform saw female staff wear short A-line dresses in a range of pastel colours. Photo / Air New Zealand

When it comes to style, the Air New Zealand uniform has definitely been around the block.

From the “Jellybean”, a brightly-coloured 1970s ensemble designed to show the airline was fun and funky, to the “Hibiscus”, the comfy, kaftan-style uniform that took off during the hippie movement in the 1960s, the Air New Zealand uniform has always evolved and changed with the times — as will the future airline’s ensembles.

A look at what everyone else is doing

Virgin Atlantic's Vivienne Westwood-designed scarlet uniforms will now be worn by all genders.

Last year several airlines sought to break the mode with gender-neutral uniforms or a fluid dress code for crew.

Virgin Atlantic made a sartorial statement by not only updating its red Vivienne Westwood-designed uniforms, but its gender identity policy too. The UK-based airline said it would be updating its dress code to allow crew to wear skirts or trousers, and have visible tattoos.

Other airlines have relaxed uniforms further. Ukrainian carrier SkyUp Airlines grabbed attention by ditching dresses and heels for female cabin crew, opting instead for gender-neutral uniforms of orange suits and white trainers. But it’s not only SkyUp that has embraced this trend for aeronautical athleisure wear.

Korea’s Aero K and Iceland’s Play Airlines also jumped on the gender-neutral, white trainer trend.

Bonza, Australia’s newly-launched budget carrier, has a look more befitting an Asos back catalogue than aircrew.

“The world has changed, and so have we,” was the airline’s comment on their “no rules” non-uniform. A laudable aim but woe betide passengers who chose the wrong top to wear.

What to expect

Air New Zealand is about to get new wine in its premium cabin.

When it comes to ever-changing airline uniforms, both global and national, it is clear that there are two directions of travel. There are those who soar towards a more informal look, and those who give a second wind to much-loved traditional trends.

But what do we want to see from our national carrier?

When scouting for potential designers to helm the airline’s apparel, Air New Zealand said it wanted someone to bring a “new design that reflects not only Air New Zealand but Aotearoa of today and the future”.

Colour, mode and style will, of course, be in the ever-so-capable hands of the Air New Zealand designer — who will be known in a mere matter of hours — however the uniform will, no doubt, include nods to our beloved Aotearoa.

Our nation’s heritage, history and culture are always prioritised in Air New Zealand’s design process, whether that be through the iconic koru print or little Kiwiana pop culture quirks that we know and love. One thing is for certain: our Air New Zealand uniform will be proudly Kiwi.

Our only request is this: please, oh please don't bring back the Jellybean.




















