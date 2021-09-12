Air New Zealand's Maori language app, simple but useful guide to te reo

NZ Māori Tourism and Air New Zealand have launched a new, Māori language app for Wiki o te reo Māori. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Māori Tourism and Araraurangi / Air New Zealand have teamed up for a new project to help Māori language learners spread their wings.

Today they launch a language learning app, designed for learning 'te reo' on the go. Called 'Kia Rere' it is a pocket-sized guide to mihimihi and whakatauaki (greetings and proverbs) to use on your journeys.

Launched in time for Wiki o te reo Māori (Māori Language Week), the app is intended for beginners and is a first step into the language.

Henare Johnson, Cultural Development Manager for Air New Zealand, said it was aimed at giving confidence and vocabulary that can actually be used in your travels.

"Araraurangi is a huge supporter of Māori culture and encourages sharing the culture through the use of te reo. We wanted to create an app to help our people on their te reo journey and at the same time give Aotearoa the opportunity to learn and feel comfortable using te reo with us," he said.



"I would consider we are still very much at the start, but this is a really exciting step in our cultural journey to share te reo Māori with each other and our customers."

Kia Rere: The new App is designed to help language learners pick up practical te reo on the go. Photo / Air NZ, Supplied

The app, available on iPhone or Android allows learners to translate their own story into te reo Māori with pronunciation guides.

The app is named in reference to the kōrero by Sir Tīmoti Kāretu: "ko te reo kia rere" (the language needs to be heard far and wide).