Air New Zealand toasts Level 1 with return of food service, fare flexibility

Air New Zealand will be extending its flexibility programme until the middle of this year. Photo / Getty Images

As Auckland returns to Level 1 from noon today, Air New Zealand has also relaxed its onboard restrictions – at least a little.

Flying out of Auckland Airport, which joins the rest of the country in alert Level 1, passengers will again be offered familiar tea and biscuits to toast the new freedoms.

Although flyers will still be required to wear face masks between refreshments, says the airline's chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty.

"The decision to bring food and beverage back on board was made under guidance from the Ministry of Health. Feedback from customers has been that they really enjoy a snack and a cup of coffee or tea while flying so we're looking forward to welcoming this back" she said.

The food service will return to Air New Zealand flights on Monday.



"Customers are of course still required to wear their mask or face covering while they are not enjoying a drink or bite to eat."

The airline is also extending its flexible booking scheme, given the recent alert level changes around the country. Customers with tickets on Air New Zealand flights up until 11.59pm on 30 June 2021 will be able to rebook or amend flight times without charges. Or, hold the fare in credit up until 30 June next year.

"Having recently gone through a period of elevated alert levels around the country, many of our customers had their travel plans disrupted. This extension will provide more options should circumstances change in the future," said Geraghty.