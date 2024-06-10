Air New Zealand has suspended its Auckland Noumea service from today to September 28 2024.

Ongoing uncertainty in New Caledonia has prompted Air New Zealand to stop flights from Auckland to Noumea from today.

The airline will stop the route today and not resume until September 28 according to Air New Zealand general manager short-haul, Jeremy O’Brien.

O’Brien said the continued closure of Noumea’s airport and uncertainty meant it was too challenging for the airline to continue operations in the short-term.

While this would be disappointing, O’Brien said the decision had been made after much deliberation.

“We understand that this will be disappointing for customers who have travel plans to and from Noumea and we apologise for the disruption this causes,” he said, adding the decision was not “taken lightly”.

The airline was committed to resuming the service from September 28 and O’Brien thanked customers in advance for patience and understanding.

New Zealand tourists were repatriated after the conflict broke out. Photo / Petty Officer Chris Weissenborn

What is happening in New Caledonia?

On May 13, the capital city of Noumea began experiencing large-scale civil unrest, which resulted in several deaths and thousands of injuries. The conflict followed a law approved in Paris that would allow more French citizens to vote in New Caledonia elections, which could weaken the indigenous people’s political influence.

In response, thousands of Indigenous Kanak pro-independence protesters began rioting in Noumea, resulting in mass lootings, fires and armed fighting.

What will happen to Air NZ passengers?

Travellers who have already booked flights to Noumea with Air New Zealand will automatically receive credit and they can request a full refund, the airline stated. Those who booked via a travel agent are advised to contact the agent directly to discuss options.

Due to “limited options and continued uncertainty” the airline would not rebook customers on alternative services.

What about other airlines to Noumea?

Air New Zealand’s temporary route closure means Aircalin is the only other commercial airline Kiwis can fly on.

Aircalin was forced to cancel 185 flights when the Noumea-La Tontouta International Airport was closed on May 13 due to rioter barricades but has since restarted flights from Auckland.

The airline resumed commercial flights on June 5 as part of a limited schedule and will gradually reopen to international flights. Passengers on these flights are only allowed one suitcase with a maximum weight of 23kg.

Since barricades still block the road between La Tontouta International Airport (which international visitors fly into) and the landing strip at Magenta Aerodrome), Aircalin is operating a small plane to transfer passengers.

These flights are subject to change. A flight on June 11 from Auckland to Noumea has been rescheduled, according to the Aircalin website.











