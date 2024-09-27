The land known for its unique natural landscapes and wombat walker jobs is about to become easier to travel to from New Zealand.
Air New Zealand will revive its direct service between Auckland and Hobart - Tasmania’s only international flight service - from October 27.
The four-hour flight service will be offered three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays on the A320neo and A321neo aircraft. More than 600 seats will be available every week.
After temporarily halting services in April, Air NZ General Manager International Jeremy O’Brien said that the airline is looking forward to reconnecting Kiwi and Tasmanian passengers over the summer months.