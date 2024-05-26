Tegan Forder on the on the Overland Track in Tasmania. Photo / Tegan Forder

When it comes to hiking in a group, is it really more the merrier? Writer Tegan Forder took on Tasmania’s Overland Track with seven other women to find out.

That first cold plunge, sluicing away the sweat of the day’s hike, is pure bliss. With the Tasmanian sun making 19C feel warmer than it should be, we relished the chance to splash around in the cold blue waters of Lake Will on our first day on the Overland Track.

It was an experience we were able to repeat over the next two days at Lake Windermere and the river near Pelion Hut, stripping down to our underwear and trying not to slip on the rocks. It left us feeling invigorated and made us forget our sore muscles - until the next morning, anyway.

Water came to define our six-day trek, which covers 65km from Cradle Mountain to Lake St Clair, offering ever-changing scenery.

We walked in late April, the shoulder season when the weather is unpredictable, and we were prepared for all events but delighted by the sun.

The track was muddy in parts, but the sun was glorious. Photo / Tegan Forder

Never left behind

Our group consisted of eight women, all friends of friends, and all with varying degrees of hiking experience. The expedition had been planned for a long time, with many WhatsApp messages discussing the booking of passes, flights and accommodation.

The more seasoned hikers graciously helped the rest of us with tips on the best meals to dehydrate or buy, how many lollies we’d need and what clothes to pack.

It was only my second multi-day hike, the first having been with a tour group in Milford Sound in the South Island to celebrate the end of my university studies.

The track can be demanding, but walking with a group motivates you to keep putting one foot in front of the other. Being with people going through the same thing quicky snaps you out of a grump.

You also won’t run out of scroggin, lollies or tea and can share the chore of boiling the water to make a cup of soup - which is about 10 times tastier on a hike.

It’s a truly stunning part of the world, and even when walking with a group, you can imagine yourself to be the only person there, surrounded by alpine forests or looking out over the view.

Celebrating success a few days into the hike. Photo / Tegan Forder

The constantly changing landscape keeps you focused as you navigate rocky inclines, muddy paths, boardwalks through buttongrass moorlands (my favourite) and forest floors gnarled with tree roots.

Sometimes when you are with a group, there can be a sense of holding them up, but eight seemed like the perfect number. We could pair up for meals based on dietary requirements and split up when it came to those wanting to do optional side trips.

The more adventurous of the group went boulder-scrambling up peaks like Mount Ossa, Tasmania’s highest summit. The other half of the group (including me) took our time over lunch, hiked at a steady pace to the next hut, and spent the afternoon in the water or catching the final rays of sun on the hut deck.

And there’s nothing more special than watching the sun set after a day’s walking, feeling accomplished and strong, together.

Track appeal for group hikers

The Overland Track is one of the few hikes you can do in Australia with access to huts without a tour group. Luckily for us, there was enough room to sleep in the huts each night, so we didn’t have to put up the tents you are required to bring with you.

The newly upgraded huts are architecturally designed using sustainable materials to fit softly into the surrounding environment. They have bunks (you need to bring a mattress), kitchen benches where you can set up your fuel stove, and access to drinking water.

We spent cosy nights in the huts playing games, meeting other hikers, and then hitting the sack when it got dark.

It’s a lot warmer than having to spend the night in the tent, and while you still feel like you’re roughing it a little bit, it’s a luxury compared to some of the original huts you see dotted along the track.

Stunning lakes along the track. Photo / Tegan Forder

On the home stretch

On the last two days of our hike, the water made its presence felt as the weather turned wet. Some of our waterproof items weren’t quite up to the constant rain, and we felt cold and soggy. But there’s a feeling of having safety in numbers when you’re with a supportive group - trekking through the unrelenting drizzle doesn’t feel so bad when you can see your group around you.

The demands of the final few days of our hike made the celebratory drink at the Lake St Clair Visitor Centre at Cynthia Bay that much sweeter - and none of us minded that we hadn’t showered in five days.

We all enjoyed the experience so much that we’re doing it all over again later this year, this time taking on the Larapinta Trail in the Northern Territory.

Tegan Forder took on Tasmania’s Overland Track with seven other women. Photo / Tegan Forder

Checklist

TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

GETTING THERE

Fly from Auckland to Hobart International Airport with one stopover with Air NZ, Jetstar or Qantas.

DETAILS

discovertasmania.com.au

A $285 Overland Track pass fee for adults applies from October 1 - May 31. Visit: parks.tas.gov.au/explore-our-parks.

Overland Track: parks.tas.gov.au/explore-our-parks/cradle-mountain/overland-track.