Hobart takes off: Air New Zealand's returns to Tasmania with direct route

Waiata for NZ197 Mark Mayerholfer, Air NZ senior enablement manager, with Maori Modern Quartet and Carrie Hurihanganui, Air NZ COO

New Zealand's first direct flight to Hobart in over two decades has departed Auckland airport as part of expanded Transtasman services.

Air NZ CEO Greg Foran and Tourism Tasmania CEO John Fitzgerald were in attendance at Auckland Airport's Koru Lounge ahead of the inaugural direct flight to Hobart.

Fitzgerald made the most of the new Transtasman Bubble and flew over to Auckland earlier this week so he could join the inaugural flight returning to Hobart.

Fitzgerald says there are commonalities between NZ and Tasmania, and Kiwis will find a "lovely familiarity" when they get there.

Toast of Tasmania: Air New Zealand cheif Greg Foran, left, and John Fitzgerald CEO at Auckland Airport's Koru lounge. Photo / Stephanie Holmes

A group of media and trade are joining representatives from Air NZ on the first flight, which will also see a group of Kiwi holiday makers jetting across the Tasman. There's a celebratory atmosphere for this new route, born in the midst of a pandemic.

Foran is unable to join the group as tomorrow he is flying to Sydney to visit family he hasn't seen for some time.

Fitzgerald noted that, like New Zealand as an island nation, Tasmania is an island state and "islanders are more resilient and inventive... we do things well". He said Kiwis can look forward to destination highlights like big nature, tramping, mountain biking and leading food and beverage.

Mount Wellington: Kiwis have a lot to look forward to in Tasmania, said tourism chief John Fitzgerald. Photo / Getty Images

The gathered group toasted the new flight with glasses of Arras sparkling wine, a multi-awarded Tasmanian winery.

Mark Mayerholfer, senior enablement manager for Air New Zealand, formerly senior cabin crew manager - and former all black - was also in attendance. Mayerholfer lead a waiata with the Maori Modern Quartet to farewell travellers on NZ197 to Hobart.

Travel editor Stephanie Holmes on the inaugural flight INZ197, Auckland Hobart direct. Photo / Instagram, @nzhtravel

A ceremony is planned on arrival in Hobart International airport, however the welcome party will have to get a move on. A tail wind is pushing well ahead of its scheduled arrival of 11am AEST.

Catering for the occasion, Air New Zealand has made a lot of the 24,000 bottles of Champagne or 'transtasman bubbles' for this week's flights.

The new Hobart route has not missed out. As well as Tasmanian sparkling wine, passengers were treated to a celebration cake during the flight to mark this momentous week for Air NZ, New Zealand and Australia.