We review and compare Air New Zealand and Qantas' business class amenity kits. Photo / File

There’s a lot to love about flying business class or first class.

Amenity kits may not be the first perk that comes to mind but, as Herald Travel discovered during an extensive kit comparison, some airlines pull out all the stops and spoil passengers with luxury cosmetics and designer bags.

After reviewing nine different kits, we named two winners. However, Aotearoa and Australia’s friendly rivalry did have us wondering which airline kit was better; Air New Zealand or Qantas Airways?

THE BAG

Qantas Airways

In celebration of its Centenary year, Qantas released a line of bags inspired by the 1960s. We are sent a stylish grey and blue bag with a silver set of plane wings embossed on the front. It gives serious PanAm vibes and we love it. The material feels plasticy but it is robust and waterproof, which is key for a toiletry bag. One single zip opens it up nice and wide and while we love a bag that can stand up on its own, it is a good slender size.

Air New Zealand

As mentioned in the larger review, the bag has a real “packed lunch” with the paper material and roll-down top and the magnetic buttons aren’t quite as secure as a zip. However, it is made of paper (big green tick) and while this doesn’t seem like a durable material, we’ve kept and used one for months without wear or tear and it holds a surprisingly large amount of stuff.

Winner: We’re a sucker for a retro throwback, so Qantas’ stylish aviation-style bag with a thick waterproof outside and easy zip is the winner here.

THE BASICS

Qantas Airways

Crack into the basics and you get a branded bamboo toothbrush, 10g of toothpaste, generic earplugs and a light blue cotton face mask. As items go, they’re all pretty standard, aside from the good-quality toothbrush.

Air New Zealand

Bamboo toothbrushes are having a moment and Air New Zealand offer one up (unbranded) with 5g of toothpaste, generic earplugs and instead of a face mask, a cool pen made of paper.

Winner: We must admit, it’s pretty neck and neck here. The question of who does basics better depends on whether you’d get more use out of a facemask or a pen. So, we’re calling it a tie.

THE SOCKS

I don’t know why but there’s something about airline socks that makes them feel deserving of their own category. At a minimum, they keep your feet warm in chilly cabins and protected from the bathroom floor, at best, they’re a fashion statement.

Qantas Airways

The navy blue socks are a nice colour and surprisingly soft but are very thin, large and lack much elastic. They do the job, but we’d be leaving them behind with our rubbish and headsets, which feels a bit wasteful.

Air New Zealand

Firm, thick and with a heel and toe shape, these are legitimate socks (one of the only reviewed airlines to do so). Because of this, we’ve kept them long after a business class flight but we must admit, the vividly purple stripe pattern means they’re often worn when all other socks are in the wash.

Winner: Despite the bold colour choice, Air New Zealand is head and shoulders above Qantas in the sock department.

BEAUTY

Qantas Airways

Big points off the bat for partnering with Li’Tya for beauty products. Aside from being an indigenous brand, the company uses organic botanicals for the products and the 5ml bottles are made from 40 per cent plastic. More sample size than travel size, a passenger wouldn’t have much left over after a trans-Tasman flight.

Air New Zealand

Like Qantas, Air NZ has partnered with a local company that produces organic, plant-based beauty products. Unlike Qantas, these items (from Aotea) are very generously sized and include a 30ml glass tub of hand & body cream, 60ml tube of KawaKawa balm, and 25ml bottle of Harakeke seed oil.

Winner: Both airlines offer local, sustainable beauty products, which means Air New Zealand pulls ahead with a generous quantity that will last you weeks after your trip.

SUSTAINABILITY

Qantas Airways

The bamboo toothbrush, earplugs and beauty products are all wrapped in recyclable paper while the beauty product tubes are 40 per cent recycled plastic.

Air New Zealand

As mentioned, the bag itself is made from recyclable paper as well as the pen body, earplug wrapper and bamboo toothbrush cover. Aotea’s products are made with organic botanicals and while we’re not certain whether the metal tubes are recyclable, the glass tub certainly is.

Winner: Both airlines are pretty good when it comes to recyclable paper wrapping and organic beauty products but Air New Zealand wins the gold (or green) medal with its fully paper material bag.

OVERALL WINNER

We promise we’re not biased when we say Air New Zealand’s business-class amenity kit is the winner in our books when pitted against Qantas.

From high-quality socks and full-sized beauty products to the sustainable bag and handy pen, the Kiwi airline delivers a kit that feels luxurious and sustainable at the same time.