Air travel has come a long way in recent decades and the amenity kits are no exception.

Once a humble offering of a toothbrush, earplugs and perhaps some socks, airlines now offer first and business-class passengers luxurious designer cases packed with expensive beauty products from top-shelf brands.

So, Herald Travel gathered first-class and business-class kits from some of Aotearoa’s most popular airlines, and put them to the test, with the help of Viva’s Beauty Editor, Ashleigh Cometti.