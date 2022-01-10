8.2 metre pyramid of 54,740 Champagne coupes claims Guinness World Record

One of the team from Luuk Broos Events stack the final glass atop the Champagne tower. Photo / Atlantis,The Palm, Instagram

Moet & Chandon and Atlantis, The Palm didn't just raise a glass to the new year, they raised 54,740, which gained them the Guinness World Record title for the world's largest drinking glass pyramid.

The Champagne coupes were stacked by six experts from Luuk Broos Events to create a pyramid that stood 8.23 metres high in the Dubai hotel.

To complete the feat, Moet & Chandon Champagne was poured over the tower to fill the glasses.

The previous record holders probably weren't too upset; Luuk Broos Events held the title for almost five years after stacking 50,116 glasses in Madrid in 2017.

According to the official Guinness world Records listing, "it was a freestanding three-sided solid Pyramid made complete from commercially available drinking glasses. The final act of completing the attempt was to fill the top layer of glasses with a drink."

The creation, which took 55 hours over five days, was captured in a time-lapse video.

A large black triangle was first mapped on the floor and filled in with glasses. Soon, the team climbed onto the scaffolding to place the higher tiers.

The tower was unveiled to the public on December 30 during a New years celebration where guests could grab one of the thousands of glasses to enjoy.

Representatives from Moet & Chandon and Atlantis, The Palm hold their certificate for the Guinness World Record. Photo / Atlantis,The Palm, Instagram

The unveiling of the tower took place at a December 30 celebration at the hotel's White Beach club.

By January 1, the tower was properly dismantled and the glasses were sent to a local glassblower who would recycle them into refillable glassware for the hotel's rooms.

Guinness World Records adjudicator Pravin Patel attended the event and commended all those involved.

"It takes some considerable planning and organisation to pull off a feat of this magnitude," he said. "The strict guidelines provided by Guinness World Records has been observed to the letter, and it was a pleasure to witness such a dedicated team at work. Congratulations, you are Officially Amazing."

Atlantis Resorts and Residences Executive Vice President and Managing Director Timothy Kelly said after a challenging 2021, the evening provided the perfect way to toast to the coming year.

"The Champagne tower is traditionally a beacon of greatness and generosity, and we'd like to toast to a new year filled with both in abundance," he said.

Champagne pyramids have long been a tradition. In 1983, to mark the 240th anniversary, Moet & Chandon first set the world record for the tallest Champagne pyramid, using 2,757 crystal glasses.