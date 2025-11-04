The answer lies partly in the Department of Conservation’s (DoC) marketing machinery.

While the 11 Great Walks represent just 4% of the some-15,000km of trails DoC oversee, they receive most of the international spotlight. This leaves most trails delightfully obscure and appealing to a growing tribe of experienced trampers.

Sunset over Mt Ruapehu from Matemateāonga Track. Photo / Department of Conservation

Hannam began to explore New Zealand’s lesser-known tracks more than 30 years ago, armed with topographic maps and a growing network of like-minded trampers, who share information where they can. His recommendations come with enthusiasm but caution.

“You need navigation skills, weather judgment, self-reliance; you need to work up to it. But to me, it’s what tramping is about, and it’s totally possible today.”

The economics alone make it worth considering. While Great Walk hut fees hover between $35 and $106 per night for an adult (depending on the Great Walk and time of year), standard DoC huts typically cost $25 per night for an adult and $12.50 for under 18s.

Wilberforce Valley seen from Browning Pass on the Three Passes Walk. Photo / R. Smith

Admittedly the higher cost of Great Walks is because of the elevated standard of huts and tracks. As Catherine Wilson, DoC heritage and visitors director, says: “There is a high cost involved in maintaining facilities in such remote wilderness locations. They are still great value for money when compared to similar experiences overseas.”

But the real value of alternative tracks, according to Hannam, transcends money.

“For me, tramping these lesser-known tracks is, in some sense, a cultural and spiritual experience. With routes less travelled you can put yourself in the shoes of early Māori and colonial explorers and the hardships and joys of their journeys. Plus, you become part of the wilderness where the lack of human infrastructure opens your senses to the environment.”

Alyssia Hargest, DoC ranger in the Auckland region, also appreciates lesser-known tracks.

Alyssia Hargest in the field. Photo / Supplied

“I think the Aotea Track on Aotea/Great Barrier Island is Auckland’s best-kept secret,” she says. “You regularly see dolphins or whales from the ferry or plane getting here, and that’s before you start the walk. The views of the Hauraki Gulf and islands are epic, and you experience a lot of diverse environments, including natural hot pools. Rare species like kākā, banded rail, spotless crakes and black petrel/tākoketai are common here.”

Kākā bird. Photo / Leon Berard

The irony isn’t lost on experienced trampers that their enthusiasm for hidden gems carries the possibility of potential spoiling, as more people discover them. Share too widely, and the tramp less travelled path becomes just another highway.

“There’s a responsibility that comes with knowledge,” Hannam says. “I’ll happily point fellow trampers toward tracks that can handle more traffic, but some places need protecting through obscurity.”

‘Great walks’ that aren’t a Great Walk

DOC rangers share their favourite walks across Aotearoa.

Lane Cove Overnight Walk

Whangaroa, Northland

Benefits: Solitude, simplicity, and that feeling of being off the beaten path. It rarely fills up except in peak summer.

Facilities: Basic: no gas, no power, so you need to be self-reliant.

Tips: The track is well-marked and suitable for families, but you should still plan properly, check the weather, and carry the essentials. A water taxi option also makes it flexible; you can walk in and boat out. Secured car parking is also available from a private landowner.

Cape Brett Track

Bay of Islands

Benefits: The challenge. It’s a tough walk, so you get a real sense of achievement. That also means it’s never crowded, though it’s busier over summer.

Facilities: The hut is simple, no power, so a headtorch is a must.

Tips: Safety is a big factor here. You can’t underestimate the distance. There is also an option to walk in and boat out with a private provider.

Aotea Track

Aotea/Great Barrier Island

Benefits: Generally good availability for bookings.

Facilities: Aotea huts have gas cooking facilities, water (boil before use), and bunks with mattresses. Mt Heale hut has solar power lights, and Kaiaraara hut has a fireplace. Walkers can expect a well-maintained walking track with sections that are slightly more challenging than for a Great Walk.

Tips: When booking, keep in mind that DoC and Backcountry Trust are closing both huts from November 24 to December 1, 2025, for upgrades and repainting.

Matemateāonga Track

Whanganui National Park

Benefits: It’s an authentically remote experience, but with mostly flat terrain you won’t hit too many punishing climbs as you walk between the four rustic huts.

Facilities: Matemateonga Huts have 8-12 beds and are operated on a first-in first-served basis.

Tips: You can finish with a jet boat ride from The Bridge to Nowhere to Pipiriki, or stay at Ramanui Lodge and canoe out the next morning.

For all tramps, check the safety and skill levels required, and make sure you plan and prepare well for your trip – including checking the weather and DoC’s website for alerts before heading out.