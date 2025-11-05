Advertisement
Flight check: Adelaide to Auckland on Qantas

John Weekes
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
Qantas launched its Adelaide-Auckland service on Friday, October 31. Photo / Simon Casson

John Weekes flies Adelaide to Auckland on Qantas’ new direct service.

Departure airport experience: Adelaide Airport has an integrated terminal and is close to the city, about 6km from downtown. It’s bright and mostly user-friendly, relaxed and orderly, much like the city itself.

