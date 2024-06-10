New Zealand's exclusion from the World's 50 Best Restaurants list means foodies must fly to try one. Photo / 123rf

Foodies rejoice because the 50 best restaurants in the world have been named, yet again.

However, Kiwis will have to fork out more than $2000 if they want to dine at one of the 50 options because not a single one is found in Aotearoa or even across the ditch in Australia.

It’s no surprise the list features hot spots such as Paris and New York, Hong Kong and London. What is a surprise, given the focus all winning restaurants place on produce, is New Zealand’s exclusion.

Is it because we truly don’t have a top 50 restaurant, or are there other factors at play?

Auckland alone has some fantastically under-appreciated restaurants from Movida, the answer to authentic Spanish tapas reimagined through a modern lens, to Bossi, which takes pure Italian recipes and hospitality to a new level.

What’s interesting to consider is the large amount of cuisine in New Zealand that has been inspired by the places home to most of the 50 best restaurants. We’re a true melting pot that isn’t short of culinary talent. Matt Lambert and Nick Honeyman are both Michelin chefs with their own well-known New Zealand restaurants (The Lodge & Paris Butter). But their stars are to be found overseas ( Le Petit Leion in Paris & The Musket Room in New York).

Alas, for Kiwis who wish to enjoy one of the world’s 50 best, you must shell out not only for a meal but also for a flight, because the closest restaurant on the list is in Singapore, 8520km away. In spot 24, Odette boasts tasting menus that start at around $400 (and that’s if you manage to get a booking) but it’ll cost you anywhere from $1400 to $1720 to fly there.

It starts to make you wonder if the effort and cost are worth it, especially if you consider how we have more than a couple of worthy restaurants on our doorstep.

With the number of great food minds and multiple creative outlets giving them a voice through food, it’s hard to see why our humble restaurant landscape hasn’t found a place on the 50 best list yet.

But, considering how popular these restaurants became after they made the list, maybe it’s a good thing our top-quality restaurants remain a local secret for now.