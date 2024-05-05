Sydney's the Grounds of Alexandria has been named the world's most popular restaurant on Instagram in a recent study. Photo / Instagram @thegrounds

A new study looking for the world’s most Instagrammed restaurant has found that a magical cafe, bar and restaurant in the Sydney suburb of Alexandria topped the list with the most hashtags by far of the 200 restaurants surveyed.

The study, commissioned by Betway, found that the massive Australian complex - which boasts a colourful garden and grand ballroom for weddings - was the restaurant most often highlighted on Instagram.

Sydney’s the Grounds of Alexandria came in first place with 120,440 posts made under the hashtag #groundsofalexandria, which was nearly double the amount of posts for California’s Nobu Malibu, the most popular restaurant in the United States.

The study used the hashtags of 100 popular international and 100 popular US restaurants and analysed their posts to determine their findings.

“The eatery is a popular events venue thanks to its beautiful decor, frequently playing host to weddings, parties and photoshoots,” Betway wrote in its report.

The Grounds of Alexandria is a sprawling cafe, bar and restaurant opened in a former pie factory in 2012.

While famed for its food, setting and lavish flower-filled displays that are often changed, the building also hosts a coffee roastery, bakery, market, florist and farm under its roof.

Coming in second place to the Grounds of Alexandria was London’s eclectic restaurant Sketch with 94,098 hashtagged posts.