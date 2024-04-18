One restaurant is offering diners a free bottle of wine for ditching their phone. Photo / 123rf

You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who thinks it’s polite to use your phone at a dinner table, especially while out at a restaurant with someone else.

Yet, our buzzing, glowing devices often prove far too tempting, especially if we receive a message or want to snap a picture of our beautiful dessert.

However, at one restaurant in Italy, going an entire meal without your device pays off, literally.

Al Condominio, a restaurant in the city of Verona, has gained global attention after offering customers a free bottle of wine. The catch? You must hand your phone over before the meal.

Angelo Lella, the owner, told the Guardian the team came up with the idea because they wanted to be “different” from other restaurants. After some thinking, they landed on encouraging diners to give up their devices.

“Customers can choose to renounce technology while enjoying a convivial moment together,” Lella explained.

“Technology is becoming a problem — there is no need to look at your phone every five seconds, but for many people it is like a drug,” he said, adding that the restaurant provided a chance to put phones aside and drink good wine.

When guests arrive, they can choose to place their phones in a locked box. To claim the wine, they simply show the key to the box to their waiter.

Lella said almost all diners have chosen to leave their phones at the door.

“The response has been very positive. Ninety per cent of customers have opted to leave aside their phones in exchange for wine,” he said, describing it as “a beautiful thing” to see people lean into the initiative.

“They are talking to each other rather than looking at photos or responding to messages on their phone.”

The new restaurant opened its doors on March 21 and has not shared how long the phone-free deal will operate for, or whether it will be a constant.

Regardless, the philosophy is similar to Frog Club, a New York restaurant that made headlines in February when it launched with 10 rules all customers must follow.

The most controversial rule bans customers from taking photos or filming in the restaurant, enforced by the restaurant making a small alteration to every diner’s cellphone upon entry.

Back in Italy, a Tuscany restaurant called Separè 1968 offers people a €20 voucher for their next meal if they leave their phone in a basket when they visit.



