5 of the best hotels that opened in 2023

Anna Sarjeant
By
8 mins to read
5 of the best hotels that opened in 2023 including the Six Senses Rome. Photo / Supplied

Some exceptional new hotels opened in 2023 and we were lucky to experience the best. Here’s a roundup of our favourite places.

The Langlands, Invercargill

The 4.5-star hotel that’s taken southern hospitality to new heights

