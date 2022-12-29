Summer travel: North Island’s best outdoor and rooftop bars

Bar Albert, which sits atop Auckland's newest hotel is New Zealand's highest rooftop bar. Video / Supplied

Summer is here, so enjoy the long, warm evenings at these outdoor eateries and rooftop bars.

NORTHLAND

Embrace Northland’s warm nights at the vibrant Loco bar on Whangārei’s Town Basin waterfront. Serving up South American-inspired tapas and incredible cocktails under bright umbrellas, it’s Insta-perfect and just as tasty to boot.

The Duke of Marlborough is well known for offering fine dining with a view, but for those who want gourmet meals and quality drinks without the fuss, walk through to the relaxed garden bar, hidden beside the restaurant and hotel.

AUCKLAND

This year has seen a number of new rooftop bars opening in Tāmaki Makaurau, proving popular with locals and visitors alike. Bar Albert, on the top level of the Voco hotel, is New Zealand’s highest rooftop bar, Sunset at the Sudima hotel offers unbeatable harbour views at golden hour and Palmer is an urban oasis at 1 Albert Street.

They join other favourites like Rooftop at the QT, Hi-So at the So Auckland and The Churchill at Four Points by Sheraton.

WAIKATO

In the classic beach town of Raglan, few places are better to chill out in the sun than Georges Beach Club on the main street. Gather some friends and order some woodfired pizza, sharing plates and drinks to see you through the lazy afternoon.

In Hamilton, Mr Pickles Bar and Eatery may constantly change their seasonal menu but the stunning view of the Waikato River will always stay the same. Order some of their lovingly crafted dishes along with a lavish cocktail before settling in for a few hours.

THE COROMANDEL

Oysters from Coromandel, macadamias from Cathedral Cove and microgreens grown on-site; the menu crafted by award-winning chef Graeme Riki at Tairua Beach Club pays tribute to the region’s natural abundance. Grab an outside table to enjoy the marina during the day and sunset across the Tairua river at night.

BAY OF PLENTY

Amble down a little laneway in the heart of Mount Maunganui and you may find a sun-drenched courtyard known as Hide Bar. Here you can tuck into small plates and woodfired pizza and, as the sun sets, the warmth of an open fire and great music.

You may go to Lantern Pāpāmoa for its tropical yet classy outdoor dining but you’ll certainly stay for the southeast Asian dishes whipped up by 26-year-old chef William Dang. Soak up long sunsets with some tiger prawn rolls, wok-tossed mushrooms or cured kingfish.

Lantern in Pāpāmoa is a perfect spot to soak up the sun. Photo / Supplied

HAWKE’S BAY

Welcome to GodsOwn Brewery, where the countryside views, seasonal beers on tap and woodfired pizzas make for an atmosphere “so relaxed it’s virtually horizontal”. After a summer’s day exploring Hawke’s Bay, it sounds like the perfect position to us. At Gintrap, a spectacular view of Ahuriri Harbour and the. sunset across the Ruahine Ranges is paired with an impressive range of beer, wine and gins. Add some dishes made with Hawke’s Bay’s finest fresh produce and your evening is set.

GISBORNE

Few things spell summer like long, warm nights and ice-cold craft beer. You can get both at New Zealand’s oldest independent brewery in Gisborne, Sunshine Brewery. The establishment, which has been operating since 1989, doesn’t just have award-winning beer but plenty of outdoor seating where you can enjoy that afternoon sun.

TAUPŌ

The Deck Taupō has panoramic Lake Taupō views from the heart of town, gorgeous cocktails, fresh fusion cuisine, pool tables and card games to keep everyone in the group entertained during these long summer evenings.

RUAPEHU

You’ve heard of the Ōhakune Carrot, but have you tried the Carrot Margarita? Whether you’re keen for an unusual beverage or just looking for a spot to take in Mt Ruapehu at sunset, the iconic Kings Ōhakune is loved by locals and visitors alike for its charming vibes.

Wine and dine with a view at Kings Ōhakune in Ruapehu. Photo / Supplied

TARANAKI

Kids not quite done at the beach? No worries, grab a seat at Black Sand Pizzeria and Bistro, where you can enjoy a pizza and craft beer while looking out at Oakura Beach. Or, follow up your date night drink with a sunset stroll along the sand. If you love boats and brunch, you’ll love The Bach on Breakwater, on the edge of Breakwater Bay. Start the day with a morning stroll across the Coastal Walkway before arriving at 9am. Then tuck into some brunch while looking out at boats launching from Port Taranaki.

MANAWATŪ

If you’re in Palmerston North and hunting for a humble watering hole that has sun, excellent beer, live music and delicious platters, make your way to Brew Union on King St. Pull up a seat inside the old industrial building or in the open-air courtyard and grab a tasting paddle to go with a woodfired pizza.

WELLINGTON

Cute, quirky and a little bit nerdy, Scorch-O-Rama is as “Wellington” as cafes come. Locally roasted Havana coffee and classic brunch dishes can be had inside (where comic book covers line the walls) or across the little coast road where tables sit on the edge of Karaka Bay.

If you can’t tell from the name, Dirty Little Secret rooftop bar is hard to find unless you know where to look. With a view begging to be Instagrammed, few places are better to enjoy a cold drink as you watch the sun go down and the city light up.

This is an edited version of a story by Sarah Pollok first published in Herald Travel. For more travel inspiration, go to nzherald.co.nz/travel