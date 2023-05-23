Italy's Trevi Fountain had to be drained this weekend following the actions of climate protesters. Photo / Last Generation; Alessandro Penso

23 May, 2023

Italy's Trevi Fountain had to be drained this weekend following the actions of climate protesters. Photo / Last Generation; Alessandro Penso

Rome’s famous fountain has had to be drained of 300,000 litres of water after a dramatic demonstration by anti fossil fuel campaigners.

Visitors to the Trevi Fountain, Italy’s most recognisable wishing well, were shocked to see the waters turn deep black on Sunday, stained by dark ink.

Up to eight demonstrators were seen wading into the fountain carrying orange signs.

The protesters from the Italian activist group Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) took to the monument to ask the government to stop public subsidies for fossil fuels.

Police quickly stopped the group but not before hundreds of thousands of litres of water were dyed black with charcoal and vegetable inks.

Tourists and onlookers met the action with a mix of applause and jeers.

Protesters in Italy turned the Trevi Fountain’s water black this weekend. Photo / Last Generation; Alessandro Penso

On Monday however, the Mayor of Rome’s office was less ambiguous about the stunt.

Mayor Roberto Gualtieri blamed the group for wasting city funds and threatening its cultural landmarks.

“Thanks to the timely intervention of the local police, the worst was avoided. An intervention is now needed that will commit public resources and lead to the waste of 300,000 litres of water,” tweeted the civic leader.

“This is not the right way to conduct a battle for the environment and against climate change.”

Conclusi i lavori di ripristino della #FontanadiTrevi. Ora può tornare a incantare il mondo. pic.twitter.com/S4ImOYLggu — Roberto Gualtieri (@gualtierieurope) May 21, 2023

There appeared to be no damage to the white marble fountain.

The group updated its website and social media with images of the stunt, asking for donations towards its cause and to cover the legal costs of direct actions.

“According to the prosecutor’s office, we are a criminal association,” said the group’s crowdfunding page which disputed the title of “ecovandali” or “eco-vandals”.

The Trevi fountain draws 10.5 million visitors every year and is arguably one of Europe’s most famous landmarks. Tourists are regularly fined for swimming in the waters, which carries a €450 ($735) penalty.

Meanwhile, Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni visited the Emilia Romagna region, which had been affected by the worst floods in a century.

The PM cut short attendance of the G7 summit in Japan to see the flood-stricken region, which scientific advisers said had been suffering from climate change.