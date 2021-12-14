19-year-old vies to become youngest woman to fly around the world

Zara Rutherford is attempting to fly around the world in a Shark; a high-performance ultralight aircraft manufactured in Europe. Photo / Facebook

Young pilot Zara Rutherford is one stop closer to becoming the youngest woman to fly around the world.

On Saturday, December 11, the 19-year-old British Belgian flew from Russia to Seoul; marking the first Asia stop on her 51,000-km journey.

Rutherford departed Western Belgium's Kortrijk-Wevelgem Airport in August and plans to cover five continents and 51 countries in a custom Shark ultralight plane.

After landing at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, Rutherford told reporters that challenging weather had presented difficulties.

"I was stuck in Alaska because of visa and weather issues for a month and I was stuck in Russia for a month because of visa and weather issues," she said. "I was hoping to complete it by Christmas but I guess that's not happening anymore, but it's an adventure."

It's an adventure Rutherford is also more than prepared for. The teen may be 19 but holds FAA and UK private pilot licences, Slovakian and French microlight licences and has been a member of the Honourable Company of Air Pilots since 2019.

If Rutherford succeeds, she will be the youngest woman ever to fly solo around the world and the youngest person to fly solo around the world in a microlight. Photo / Facebook

Rutherford said she now expects the flight to be completed in mid-January. A feat that will surely make her parents, both pilots, proud.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the expedition isn't quite the 'round the world' trip one may assume.

"I'm seeing these places from the air and that is the most incredible thing," she said. "Although I'm not always allowed to go and visit, walk around and check out museums and restaurants, I can always see them from the air and it's pretty incredible."

By completing the circumnavigation, Rutherford take the title from Shaesta Wais, who won it back in 2017 at the age of 30.

However, a world title isn't the teen's only motivation; she also hopes to inspire more girls and women to take an interest in aviation as well as STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

Rutherford herself will begin university next year as part of a goal to become an astronaut.

The youngest male to fly around the world is currently Mason Andrews, who made the journey in 2018 at just 18 years old.