16 Places around the world where cars are banned

Pump up your wheels and grab your walking shoes when you hit these car-free destinations. Photo / Getty Images

When living in a city like Auckland, life without a car seems unimaginable. Yet, as the country has dipped in and out of lockdowns, the lack of vehicles has always brought a surprising sense of calm. The air clears, the birdsong can be heard and you no longer have to sit in hours of traffic every morning.

For some cities around the world, this is their daily reality.

Here are 16 places where citizens have traded cars, vans and trucks for bikes, buses and their own two feet.

1. Halibut Cove, Alaska

With just 90 permanent residents, there wouldn't be much commuter traffic in the village of Halibut Cove but nonetheless, none of them drives in the city anyway. This beautiful car-free village is also where you'll find the world's only floating US post office.

2. Giethoorn, Netherlands

Venice may be the most famous but it isn't the only city that uses waterways as a way to get around. This cute car-free village relies on a network of cycle trails, walking paths and waterways to move between the old thatched-roof houses.

3. Lamu, Kenya

Why drive a car when you can ride a donkey? That's what the people at Lamu think anyway. However, step onto the island and the narrow, winding paths quickly make it clear why locals chose a vehicle that is a little more, well, nimble.

4. Civita di Bagnoregio, Italy

Even if you wanted to take a car into this Italian village, you'll struggle to even make it past the gates; the only way in and out is via a footbridge. This may be bothersome, considering the town's location atop a hill, but makes the sweeping views all the more worthwhile.

5. Islas Cíes, Spain

Picture a stunning European beach without the crowd of tourists. That is what awaits those who visit at Islas Cíes (also called Cíes Islands). Located just off the Spanish coast of Galicia, the exclusive archipelago only allows 1,800 visitors to take a boat over each day and offers no accommodation other than camping.

6. Fire Island, New York

New York City may be famous for its manic traffic but just a few hours away you can escape the gridlock on Fire Island. South of Long Island, this spot is a mecca for bikers, hikers and surfers.

7. Zermatt, Switzerland

Zermatt may be favoured amongst tourists but the Swiss town takes their car-free status seriously, forcing visitors to train, taxi or helicopter in. It's a small price to pay for world-class skiing, hiking and climbing.

8. Isla Holbox, Mexico

This island may be small but is packed with stunning wildlife, white sand beaches and clear blue waters. The island vibe is made even more enjoyable by its cheerful coloured houses and lack of any cars.

9. Fes El Bali, Morocco

A car won't get you very far in the 9,000 narrow and winding alleyways of Fes El Bali in Fez. While the lack of cars may be down to architecture, it's even more reason to feel like you're stepping back in time as you explore the vibrant markets and stalls.

10. Lamma Island, Hong Kong

Hong Kong may be famous for its towering skyscrapers and neon lights but this little island is 100% car-free. Just a 25-minute ferry ride away, Lamma Island is a great spot to get away from the inner city traffic ad enjoy the beaches ad mountains.

11. Bald Head Island, North Carolina

Leave your car behind when you hop on a ferry to Bald Head Island. Although you may not be too sad to swap your vehicle for the transport of choice here; a golf cart.

12. La Cumbrecita, Argentina

You'll be mistaken for thinking that La Cumbrecita feels more European than Argentinian; it was founded by Austrian, French, German and Swiss citizens. Decades later, the small settlement is a picture of sustainability, banning cars and relying on renewable energy.

13. Venice, Italy

With charming waterways, grand basilicas and cobblestone streets, it's easy to visit Venice and never notice the absence of cars. Infamous for its canals and man-powered gondolas, the journey really is part of the destination when you travel around.

14. Sark, Channel Islands

Located in the English Channel, sandwiched between the islands of Guernsey and Jersey, Sark is a tiny island accessible only by ferry. Not only is Sark free from traffic but street lights too; making its starry sky even more stunning.

15. Chamois, Italy

If you like your holiday with a side of hiking, then this tiny Italian village is a perfect choice. Not only do you have to walk around, but you'll also have to hike to a cable car that takes you to the village, which can't be accessed by cars.

16. The Old Town of Dubrovnik, Croatia

In The Old Town of Dubrovnik, a car would feel just plain wrong amongst the historic cobblestones, medieval walls and terracotta buildings. Fortunately, you won't see a single car within its walls, leaving you free to mindlessly wander about.