10 Items most commonly removed by airport security in New Zealand

woman was late for a plane at the airport

Over 130,000 items have been removed from luggage by Aviation Security (AvSec) in 2022 for breaching airlines’ conditions of carriage.

The items most often removed from travellers heading to a domestic or international flight are batteries according to AvSec operations’ Group Manager, Karen Urwin.

“Batteries are by far the most removed item,” Urwin said.

“In January 2021 new rules around batteries on aircraft came into effect and that means any type of loose batteries can’t travel in your carry-on luggage. The batteries need to be in their original packaging or ‘sealed’ in a way that prevents the two ends from connecting, such as taping over them.”

Following batteries, the most commonly removed items were ‘sharps’ like knives or scissors, then lighters and AirPod chargers.

Of the thousands of removed items, many of them could have been carried on the plane but were put in the wrong bag. Certain items can only travel in a carry-on bag or checked luggage, so it pays to check on the AvSec website or with the airline before packing.

Other items were simply forgotten about, said Urwin.

“We see lots of weird and wonderful items at our screening points, but the most commonly removed items are everyday things that people forget are in their bags.”

Passengers were urged to check their bags before they started packing. “A common explanation for the offending item is that the passenger was unaware it was in their bag at all,” she said.

Additionally, passengers are recommended to leave novelty items that look like weapons at home. Tous like plastic guns or grenades that can be filled with water would be picked up during screening.

Items most commonly removed by airport security